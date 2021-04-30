Billie Eilish ‘Your Power’ video: Watch her tangle with a snake, literally and figuratively

On April 28 Billie Eilish announced that her second studio album, “Happier Than Ever,” would be released on July 30. Then on April 30 she released a new single to whet our appetites. Watch the video for “Your Power” above.

Like most of her music, Eilish co-wrote “Your Power” with her brother Finneas, who also produced. Eilish herself directed the video, in which she sings on a mountaintop as she is gradually enveloped by an anaconda snake, which fits the song’s lyrical themes. “Try not to abuse your power,” she sings to an older man taking advantage of younger women. “You said you thought she was your age,” Eilish continues. “Will you only feel bad if it turns out / That they kill your contract?”

She explained about the song on Instagram, “This is about many different situations that we’ve all either witnessed or experienced. I hope this can inspire change.” This is the third single Eilish has released from her upcoming 16-track album, following “My Future” last summer and “Therefore I Am” from November. Both singles debuted in the top-10 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart — “My Future” at number-six and “Therefore I Am” at number-two.

Eilish’s singles haven’t only had success on the charts. She also won Record of the Year at the Grammys twice in a row, for “Bad Guy” in 2020 and “Everything I Wanted” in 2021, which made her only the third artist to win that award in consecutive years following Roberta Flack (“The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” and “Killing Me Softly with His Song”) and U2 (“Beautiful Day” and “Walk On”). Could she go three for three with “Your Power” in 2022? No one has ever pulled that off before.

