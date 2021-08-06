The category is: Winning another drama actor Emmy — can ‘Pose’s’ Billy Porter be the first to do so in 7 years?

Josh O’Connor has been the Best Actor Emmy frontrunner all season long for “The Crown,” but there is someone hot on his heels. Billy Porter is in second place in the odds for “Pose,” at 39/10 to O’Connor’s 7/2, and if he pulls off the upset, a second win will make him the first repeat champ since, well, another era.

Bryan Cranston is the last person to win drama actor multiple times, having taken home his record-tying fourth statuette for “Breaking Bad” in 2014, which was the last year of the tape system. Since then, there have only been one-off champs, including Porter for the first season of “Pose” in 2019. To be fair, not every post-2014 winner had a chance to claim the prize again as Jon Hamm (“Mad Men,” 2015) and Matthew Rhys (“The Americans,” 2018) prevailed for their shows’ last seasons as part of that quirky nine-year streak of the award going to a first-season show or a final-season show, which ended last year when Jeremy Strong triumphed for the second season of “Succession.” Strong cannot repeat this year since “Succession” missed this cycle due to COVID-19. Then there’s Rami Malek, who was never nominated again after bagging the award for the first season of “Mr. Robot” in 2016.

Porter is not the only past winner in the mix this year: 2017 champ Sterling K. Brown is seeking a second win for “This Is Us” and Rhys is also nominated but for a different show, “Perry Mason.” Neither is expected to win — Brown is in fifth and Rhys is in sixth — and Porter is arguably stronger than both. His show just wrapped up its three-season run with an emotional storyline for Pray Tell and had its best showing with nine nominations, including a return to Best Drama Series, and bids for writing, directing and lead actress Mj Rodriguez for the first time. Six-time nominee “This Is Us” also returned to drama series after getting dropped last year, but the NBC tearjerker has still yet to break into writing and directing, while “Perry Mason” failed to get a series bid.

SEE Billy Porter’s Emmy episode submission for ‘Pose’

Acting awards are decided by the acting branch, of course, but this does suggest which of these shows has more visibility. Plus, you have a first-time nominee like Rodriguez getting in over former nominee Mandy Moore while her “This Is Us” (soon-to-be ex-)son-in-law Chris Sullivan was able to make it back into supporting actor, which granted has more slots.

That being said, it will be a big task for Porter or anyone to take down Golden Globe and Critics Choice champ O’Connor. “The Crown” is the undisputed series favorite and could easily pull off a near sweep of the drama races if it’s as strong as it appears to be. The only main category it is not predicted to win is supporting actor, in which Tobias Menzies is in second to Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”).

If Porter does upset, he can restart the first-season/last-season trend, not to mention have the distinction of winning in both of those instances. Rounding out the top six are Rege-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”) in third and Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”) in fourth.

Emmy odds for Best Drama Actor Josh O'Connor is ahead

