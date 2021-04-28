Black Swan is the last woman standing in ‘The Masked Singer’ Spicy Six

The Spicy Six were revealed during Episode 7 of “The Masked Singer” last week and the Black Swan is the last woman standing. This marks the first time in the history of the series that just one female has remained at this point in the competition. The feathered diva will face off against Chameleon, Piglet, Robopine, Russian Dolls and Yeti for the Golden Mask trophy.

The ladies of Season 5 have been wildly outnumbered since the beginning. Just three of the original 10 masked celebs were women and each of the four wild cards have been men, adding to the most testosterone-heavy season yet. Caitlyn Jenner was unmasked in Episode 2 following her performance of “Tik Tok” as the Phoenix and Tamera Mowry-Housely was eliminated after belting out “I Think We’re Alone Now” as the Seashell in the Super 8.

Despite the Black Swan being the sole representative of her gender, she is flying high over the competition. The songbird has been our odds-on favorite to win the entire season. She would become the third woman in a row to take the crown, following Kandi Burruss as the Night Angel in Season 3 and LeAnn Rimes as the Sun in Season 4. And she’s been wowing panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger with each performance.

Black Swan made lasting first impression with her debut performance of “Barracuda” in this season’s second episode. After being praised as a “badass” with an “insane” voice, she returned in Episode 4 with a high-flying rendition of “In My Blood.” Determined to prove no song is off limits for her versatile vocals, Black Swan continued to soar with “How Will I Know” in the Group B finals, and “Use Somebody” in the Super 8.

Although the panelists all agree that the Black Swan is one of the most gifted singers to ever appear on the Fox reality TV show, they haven’t been able to come to a consensus on her identity. Some of the famous faces they believe could be hiding behind the mask include Ashlee Simpson, Demi Lovato, JoJo, Kesha, Lindsay Lohan and Nelly Furtado. Who do you think has been hiding her powerful pipes within the Black Swan? And can she ruffle enough feathers to claim the Season 5 Golden Mask trophy?

