Black Swan (‘The Masked Singer’) flies into viewers’ hearts as favorite contestant of Season 5 [POLL RESULTS]

With just five costumes left on Season 5 of “The Masked Singer,” we recently asked fans to vote for their favorite still in the competition. A majority 51% of our poll respondents voted for Black Swan, the beautiful, long-necked bird who also happens to be the last woman standing. Her closest competitor was the Russian Dolls, the colorfully painted costume(s) who nabbed second place with 29% of the vote. Here is a closer look at the complete poll results for viewers’ favorite contestant among the Top 5:

51% — Black Swan

29% — Russian Dolls

9% — Piglet

6% — Yeti

5% — Chameleon

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’: Top 5 Cluedle-Doo guesses include Joel McHale, Donnie Wahlberg …

Black Swan started out the competition with a slight advantage as she was only one of three women (the others being Caitlyn Jenner as Phoenix and Tamera Mowry-Housely as Seashell), compared to a whopping 11 men. That has helped her to stand out among the crowd every time the panelists (Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger) and super-fans have gone to cast their votes.

Not only is Black Swan the fans’ favorite costume still on the show, but she’s also Gold Derby’s pick to win the Golden Mask, per our latest odds. That would make her the third woman in a row to prevail, following Kandi Burruss as Night Angel and LeAnn Rimes as Sun. Conversely, a male singer won the first two seasons: T-Pain as Monster and Wayne Brady as Fox.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years

The feathery bird first appeared as a member of Group B, rocking the house with her rendition of “Barracuda.” “It’s nice to have a badass on this season,” declared Robin Thicke after watching her dominate the stage. Black Swan’s other performances have included “In My Blood,” “How Will I Know” and “Use Somebody.” In the Spicy 6 episode, she took on “Do I Do” by Stevie Wonder and had the panelists jumping up out of their seats.

So who’s the powerful vocalist hiding inside the Black Swan costume? The celebrity sleuths have thrown out all kinds of names so far, including Kesha, Christina Milian, Mandy Moore, Nelly Furtado, Demi Lovato, Becky G and JoJo. Give us your best guess down in the comments section.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.