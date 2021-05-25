Black Swan (‘The Masked Singer’) finalist spotlight: Will the balladeering bird soar over the competition to win Golden Mask?

The Black Swan has become known as one of the most powerful singers in the history of “The Masked Singer.” The feathered diva has belted out seven songs to secure her spot in the Season 5 finale of the Fox reality TV competition on Wednesday, May 26. Now she hopes to soar over the competition as she faces off against the Chameleon and the Piglet in her quest to win the coveted Golden Mask trophy. Read on for our finalist spotlight on Black Swan.

Black Swan made her debut on Episode 2 when opened the show with a rocking performance of “Barracuda” by “Heart.” Since then she has inspired viewers with spine-tingling vocal showcases including “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes, “How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston, “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars, “Do I Do” by Stevie Wonder, “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran and “Tequila” by Dan + Shay.

In her various clue packages we have gotten multiple hints as to who the Black Swan truly is. We know life wasn’t always easy for the feathered beauty and she grew up in a one-bedroom apartment with her mother. Their relationship became strained throughout the years, but they’re in good standing now. As a little girl, the Black Swan used to put a hat out on the road and sing for people. She had no fear! Although she lost some of that confidence as an adult, she’s slowly been gaining it back through her time on “The Masked Singer.” Oh, and one of her idols is Cher!

With each passing performance the panelists seem to inch closer to guessing the Black Swan’s identity. Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong are certain she is a professional singer with a history in the music business. Some of the famous faces they have claimed to be the Black Swan include accomplished musicians such as Camila Cabello, Leona Lewis, Demi Lovato, Ashley Simpson, Kesha, Nelly Furtado, Mandy Moore, Christina Milian, Dua Lipa, Normani, Alanis Morissette and JoJo.

There have been 11 acts eliminated leading up to “The Masked Singer” finale: Kermit the Frog as the Snail, Caitlyn Jenner as the Phoenix, Danny Trejo as the Raccoon, Logan Paul as Grandpa Monster, Nick Cannon as the Bulldog, Mark McGrath as the Orca, Bobby Brown as the Crab, Tamera Mowry-Housely as the Seashell, Tyrese Gibson as the Robopine, Hanson as the Russian Dolls and Omarion as the Yeti.

