Blake Shelton: Cam Anthony will be ‘The Voice’s’ biggest ‘superstar’ ever [WATCH]

During the first live episode of “The Voice” Season 20, Blake Shelton made a bold prediction in front of America: Cam Anthony will be the biggest “superstar” ever to come out of NBC’s reality TV show. Of course, many of the former “Voice” winners and contestants have done well on the Billboard charts, including folks like Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Jordan Smith (Season 9) and Morgan Wallen (Season 6). But Blake seems to be suggesting the 19-year-old R&B singer will ultimately outpace all of them. What do YOU think?

Blake started the night under fire as many people had taken him to task for proclaiming earlier in the season that Kenzie Wheeler was going to win “The Voice.” The problem? Kenzie was a member of Team Kelly Clarkson. Oops! “Kenzie, last time I spoke to you I learned a very important lesson,” Blake noted during Monday’s live show. “I said to you that I thought you were going to win the show. And that has since been used against me so many freaking times that I deeply regret saying that to you now. It only goes to show to me that being honest on this show does not pay off, so I’m not going to say that about you anymore.”

But back to Cam. This Los Angeles teenager closed out Top 17 night with his gospel rendition of “Take Me to Church” (watch above). Blake commented, “I promised you when you joined my team that I would keep the lane open for you and I’d do everything I could to get you to this point, but the rest has to be up to you, man. You have delivered every time you stand on this stage. I’ve never had more people ask me about an artist on my team in 20 seasons of doing this show. You could be the first superstar that we launch off this show.”

Cam originally went viral when he was just a kid with appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and at Barack Obama‘s White House. Now he’s the front-runner to win “The Voice” with leading 11/1 odds, just ahead of Kenzie (14/1 odds), Rachel Mac (20/1 odds) and Dana Monique (25/1 odds). Do you agree or disagree with those odds? Jump in right now and make your own predictions before Tuesday’s results show.

If Cam ends up winning “The Voice,” that would give Team Blake its eighth championship out of 20 total seasons. The country star’s previous seven champs were Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11), Chloe Kohanski (Season 13) and Todd Tilghman (Season 18).

