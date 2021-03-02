Blake Shelton (‘The Voice’) caught red-faced when he doesn’t recognize John Legend’s Oscar-winning song [WATCH]

The “O” in John Legend‘s EGOT represents the Oscar he won for co-writing (with Common) the music and lyrics to “Glory” from the movie “Selma” (2014). It’s an iconic song about equality that made the Billboard Hot 100 and also took home awards at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice and Grammys. And Blake Shelton has never heard of it.

Aspiring “The Voice” artist Victor Solomon, a 22-year-old college student from North Carolina, performed the hit song during his blind audition in the Season 20 premiere. After John, Blake and Nick Jonas turned their “I Want You” chairs around, Blake started asking Victor innocent questions about whether he wanted to be a gospel artist. That’s when John leaned over and whispered to Kelly Clarkson, “He doesn’t know that’s my song.”

Kelly nodded giddily and replied, “He has no idea.” She interrupted Blake’s pitch to ask him, “Hey, who do you think wrote this worship song?” When Blake responded that “Glory” made him think of Jesus, Kelly laughed, “Well, he has played Jesus.” She was referring to “Jesus Christ Superstar,” the variety special that earned John an Emmy, aka the “E” in his EGOT. “The person that wrote this song is sitting next to me. It’s John’s song! And you had no idea!”

All three coaches had fun laughing at Blake’s expense, while Victor’s eyes got wide up on the stage. “Oh, you didn’t know?” he asked. The country superstar coach simply shook his head, absolutely red-faced. Later on Blake proclaimed, “I can’t help what I’ve never heard!”

Kelly admitted that she didn’t turn her chair around for Victor because of his obvious “connection” with John. While Nick and Blake did their best trying to connect with the young singer, John sealed the deal when he sang an impromptu duet of “Ordinary People” with him on the spot. Victor easily chose to join Team Legend.

Do you think Victor can go the distance and join “The Voice” winners list? Remember, only one artist from Team Legend has ever prevailed: Maelyn Jarmon in Season 16.