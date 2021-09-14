Emmy duel: Could Bo Burnham shoot down ‘Hamilton’ for Best Variety Special?

It was a great weekend for “Bo Burnham: Inside” at the Creative Arts Emmys on September 11 and 12. Less so for “Hamilton.” They’re going head-to-head for Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) during the prime time ceremony on September 19, so which will win? It could be closer than you think.

“Hamilton” has a significant lead in the combined predictions of the thousands of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets thus far here in our predictions center. The Broadway phenomenon previously swept the Tonys with 11 wins including Best Musical. It won a Pulitzer Prize. The cast recording received a Grammy, and as of this writing it’s still in Billboard’s top 40 six years after its release. The original Broadway cast was filmed for a production that ended up streaming on Disney+ on July 3, 2020, and now it’s nominated for 12 Emmys, with most of those going to the show’s already-Tony-anointed actors.

“Bo Burnham: Inside” couldn’t be more different, apart from the fact that it’s also a musical. It’s a one-man comedy special in which Bo Burnham sings and records himself in a single room for a year during the COVID-19 pandemic. It received universally glowing reviews, and it too had a crossover hit soundtrack. And though it only has half the Emmy nominations “Hamilton” got (six), it did much better at the Creative Arts Awards. “Inside” won prizes for writing, directing, and music direction (all for Burnham himself).

“Hamilton” only won for its technical direction. Elsewhere, it lost to “A Black Lady Sketch Show” for picture editing and “American Utopia” for sound mixing. Granted, the vast majority of “Hamilton’s” nominations will be decided on September 19, while most of the noms for “Inside” have already been contested. So the shortfall for “Hamilton” may not be all that telling.

However, the triple wins could be telling for “Inside,” especially the dual writing and directing victories where Burnham beat heavy hitters like Dave Chappelle‘s “8:46,” the Spike Lee-directed “American Utopia,” “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020,” “Friends: The Reunion,” and “A West Wing Special.” Additionally, voters might be hesitant to honor “Hamilton” after it was already duly awarded by other groups, especially since the Disney+ production is a recording of the same staged performances that swept the Tonys. “Inside” on the other hand is newer and exclusive to TV. And it appears to have significant passion behind it judging from what it has won already. So don’t rule out Burnham winning one more.

