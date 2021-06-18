This is the only song from ‘Bo Burnham: Inside’ that could get an Emmy nomination

Netflix released “Bo Burnham: Inside” just under the Emmy eligibility wire, dropping the acclaimed musical comedy film onto the streaming platform one day before the 2021 window closed. But better late than never: as a result of its last-minute release, writer, director, star, editor, and one-man-band Bo Burnham could find himself with multiple Emmy Award nominations this year for “Inside,” including in the writing, directing, and editing categories for a variety special, as well as the music categories.

But fans of the special who had hoped to see “Bo Burnham: Inside” score an original song nomination for the breakout track “Welcome to the Internet” (more than 5 million streams on Spotify so far) or the auto-tuned pop ballad “All Eyes on Me” (more than 4.7 million streams on Spotify so far) will have to settle for the song “Comedy” carrying the torch. That track is the only song on the Emmy Awards ballot in the Outstanding Original Music & Lyrics category from “Bo Burnham: Inside.”

Not that “Comedy” isn’t a good representation of the special itself: Throughout “Bo Burnham: Inside,” Burnham grapples with the online discourse in which he grew up and wrestles with his place in a world gone sideways. As he sings on “Comedy,” “Should I be joking at a time like this? I want to help to leave this world better than I found it, and I fear that comedy won’t help and the fear is not unfounded.”

Burnham has been tight-lipped about the special, which garnered broad acclaim online after its release. But despite his lack of press interviews, “Bo Burnham: Inside” is a strong contender for a nomination in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category on the Emmy ballot.

