Bobby Berk (‘The Masked Singer’ Caterpillar) unmasked interview: ‘I can go on tour with your husband,’ he offers Jenny McCarthy

The Group B semi-finals took place on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” with two performers unmasking in front of America. After the Mallard was revealed to be “Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson, Caterpillar lost his head and was exposed as Emmy-nominated “Queer Eye” co-host Bobby Berk. Despite impressing the panel with his performance of “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks, Bobby wasn’t able to take down Banana Split or Queen of Hearts, who will now compete in the Group B finals.

“I can go on tour with your husband,” Bobby remarked to panelist Jenny McCarthy after she gushed over the TV host’s voice during his unmasked interview with Nick Cannon. Bobby continued to address the panel, stating, “Thank you guys for being out there in the world and entertaining people. More than ever we need amazing people like you that make us smile. No matter how stupid some of the things you say are.”

Jenny and her fellow panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger were floored by Bobby’s voice, but had no idea he was hiding inside the Caterpillar costume. Jenny’s first impression guess was Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell, but she then changed her mind to actor Owen Wilson. Robin had a couple other Backstreet Boys in mind with his guesses of Howie D. and AJ McLean. Ken initially said Aaron Carter and then switched things up by naming “Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy. Nicole was way off with her first impression of Chris Brown and her final guess of Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line wasn’t much better.

Despite the panelists’ inability to guess Bobby as the Caterpillar, there were plenty of hints in the clue packages pointing in his direction. The basketball in Caterpillar’s package was a clue to Bobby’s initials “BB.” The eye patch was a clue to Bobby’s hit show, “Queer Eye.” The five great lakes in Caterpillar’s package were a clue to Bobby’s fab five “Queer Eye” co-stars.

Caterpillar was the fifth performer eliminated from Group B and the 12th overall. Bobby’s exit was preceded by Dwight Howard as Octopus, Vivica A. Fox as Mother Nature, Toni Braxton as Pufferfish, Tyga as Dalmation, Larry the Cable Guy as Baby, Ruth Pointer as Cupcake, Rob Schneider as Hamster, Honey Boo Boo & Mama June as Beach Ball, Johnny Rotten as Jester, Natasha Bedingfield as Pepper and Willie Robertson as Mallard. The contestants advancing to the Group B final are Banana Split and Queen of Hearts. Next week Bull will take on Skunk in the Group A Finals featuring the first ever superstar duets.

