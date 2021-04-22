Bobby Brown (‘The Masked Singer’ Crab) unmasked interview: ‘I do this for my kids’

For the first time all season, two contestants were eliminated on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer.” The first creature to be drowned out by the competition was the Crab, who was revealed to be Grammy winner Bobby Brown. The colorful crustacean made his debut in Episode 4, becoming the fist wild card singer in Group B and bumping Grandpa Monster (Logan Paul) out of the competition. Bobby’s farewell song was “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins.

The R&B king’s elimination did have a happy ending for two of the panelists. Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong each scored a point towards the Golden Ear trophy when they both picked Bobby as their first impression guess. They each have two points now while Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger remain at zero. Robin thought the Crab was Ray Parker, Jr. and Nicole guessed Keith Sweat.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years

“It honestly is only because you are one of my favorite artists of all time,” Ken admitted while explaining how he knew the “My Prerogative” singer was inside the Crab costume. And the praise kept coming. “My first talent show I ever did, I did ‘Every Little Step,'” Robin added. “I did all the moves and tried to copy everything you did.” Finally, Jenny thanked him for bringing “so much love and heart to this show.”

“I tried to give you a little running man, but this suit is way too tight for that,” Bobby joked during his unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon. But things then took a more serious tone. “As everybody knows I lost my two children,” Bobby explained. “I lost my daughter Bobbi Kristina and I lost my son just recently, Bobby Jr. And, um, they were a part of everything that I do this for. I do this for my kids. I just felt it was essential that I come out here and do this for my little ones. My five-year-old, my four-year-old, my 11-year-old, you know. To let them see that their dad is still kicking.”

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5 costumes, judges and hosts

Aside from his signature voice, various hints in the Crab’s clue packages pointed to Bobby. The BBQ ribs were a clue to Bobby’s line of BBQ sauces and seasonings. The boxing tape in Crab’s package was a clue to Bobby’s training as a Golden Gloves boxer. The marshmallows were a clue to Bobby’s role in “Ghostbusters” and his songs featured on the film’s soundtrack.

The contestants advancing to the Spicy 6 are Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet, Robopine, Russian Dolls and Yeti. Bobby was preceded by six singers unmasked before him: Kermit the Frog as the Snail, Caitlyn Jenner as the Phoenix, Danny Trejo as the Raccoon, Logan Paul as Grandpa Monster, Nick Cannon as the Bulldog and Mark McGrath as the Orca.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.