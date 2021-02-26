‘Trial of the Chicago 7,’ ‘Nomadland’ and ‘Minari’ will win big at Golden Globes, but not as big as … ‘Borat’?

As the first televised awards show of the season, the Golden Globes tend to set the table for the rest of the awards campaign: announcing new favorites, confirming others. So it’s a little unusual that this year’s biggest winner, according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, will be “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” Scroll down for our complete winner predictions, listed by film.

It’s not that “Borat” is without prestige appeal. After all, the original film earned an Oscar nomination for its screenplay, and its followup has been a regular fixture at critics’ awards thanks to the breakthrough performance of Maria Bakalova. But one wouldn’t necessarily expect the headline story at the Globes to be a bawdy comedy sequel.

It helps that this is a drama-heavy Oscar year with many of this year’s most touted contenders duking it out over there. That leaves the comedy/musical field open, and we’re betting on “Borat” to win all three of its nominations there: Best Picture, Best Actor (Sacha Baron Cohen) and Best Actress (Bakalova). It’s one of only three films we’re predicting to win multiple awards. “The Trial of the Chicago 7” is tipped to be the dramatic Best Picture and to win Best Screenplay for Aaron Sorkin. And “Soul” is favored for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score.

“Minari” is forecast to win the night’s last big movie award, Best Foreign Language Film. It was controversially deemed ineligible as a drama film due to its heavily Korean dialogue, and unlike the Oscars, the Globes don’t let you compete for both awards. So where does that leave Oscar front-runner “Nomadland”? We think the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will take care of it with a win for director Chloe Zhao. See our complete predictions by film below. And make or update your own predictions here in our predictions center before Sunday night’s show.

“BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM”

Best Film Comedy/Musical

Best Comedy/Musical Actress — Maria Bakalova

Best Comedy/Musical Actor — Sacha Baron Cohen

“SOUL”

Best Animated Feature

Best Original Score

“THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7”

Best Film Drama

Best Screenplay

“JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH”

Best Film Supporting Actor — Daniel Kaluuya

“MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM”

Best Drama Actor — Chadwick Boseman

“MANK”

Best Film Supporting Actress — Amanda Seyfried

“MINARI”

Best Foreign Language Film

“NOMADLAND”

Best Director — Chloe Zhao

“ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI”

Best Original Song — “Speak Now”

“PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN”

Best Drama Actress — Carey Mulligan

