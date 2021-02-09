High five! ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ is poised to make a clean sweep at the Golden Globes

High five! “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” is looking likely to sweep all three comedy/musical categories at the Golden Globe Awards when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announces its winners at its first-ever bicoastal ceremony on Feb. 28, airing live on NBC.

According to our combined odds, the hit mockumentatry leads the pack in the Best Comedy/Musical Film race with 17/5 odds, while both former Globe champ Sacha Baron Cohen and breakthrough first-time nominee Maria Bakalova are out front in their respective categories, sitting pretty with 16/5 odds each.

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” is Baron Cohen‘s follow-up to his 2006 smash hit mockumentary “Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.” It follows our favorite Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev (Baron Cohen), who brings his 15-year-old daughter Tutar (Bakalova) on his latest stateside mission to offer her up to former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence. In a series of uproarious scenes mostly filmed in secret, Borat and Tutar uncover, often brutally, the hideous underbelly of the divided social and political climate in America. They eventually return to the motherland as acclaimed Kazakh journalists after run-ins with right-wing media, the Conservative Political Action Conference and most notoriously, twice-impeached former President Donald J. Trump‘s questionable personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

We’ve already seen three clean sweeps of the comedy/musical categories over the last two decades, so we know it’s not impossible. “La La Land” (2016) won a staggering seven Globes (out of seven nominations) four years ago, claiming Best Comedy/Musical Film and trophies for its leads Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. “Walk The Line” (2005) also won the big comedy/musical prize, along with its leads Reese Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix. Before that, “Chicago” (2002) garnered the same honors, with Renee Zellweger and Richard Gere claiming the acting kudos.

In the film race, “Borat” leads “Hamilton,” “The Prom,” “Palm Springs” and surprise nominee “Music.”

Baron Cohen is comfortably in front in the Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor Golden Globe odds. If he prevails, he’ll also claim bragging rights for being the first to win multiple times in the category for playing the same character, following his win in 2006 for the original “Borat” smash. He’s ahead of Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”), Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”), Dev Patel (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”) and James Corden (“The Prom”).

Bakalova, meanwhile, is competing in lead just at the Globes, but she’s been racking up countless critics’ awards nominations and wins in supporting, and just earned bids at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Critics Choice Awards. Momentum is clearly behind her for a run at an Oscar nomination next month, putting her firmly ahead of her category rivals at the Globes, as the HFPA love to back a winner. Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”) is in second, followed by Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”), Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”) and Kate Hudson (“Music”).

Golden Globe odds for Best Comedy/Musical Film Is this 'Borat's' to lose?

