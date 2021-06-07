Box office predictions 2021: Now YOU can predict which movies will rake in the most money

Gold Derby has been at the forefront of predicting Hollywood races since 2000, and now we’re excited to announce our latest venture: box office predictions. Each week you can prove you’re the best predictor on the planet by making your picks for which movies will earn the #1 through #5 spots on the U.S. box office chart. You can also predict how much money the week’s highest-grossing film will rake in. Hurry and make your first predictions right now — it’s fun and easy.

Each week the eligible user with the highest prediction accuracy will win a $100 Amazon gift card, eternal bragging rights and a spot on our box office predictions 2021 leaderboard. (See our contest rules.) It’s free to register for an account via email, Facebook, Google or Twitter, so what are you waiting for?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our box office racetrack odds. You can keep changing them throughout the week until the cutoff time on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT. Financial numbers and rankings are based upon weekly data (Friday-Thursday) featured at Variety Insight. Sound off with other fans in our movie forum.

Coming to theaters during the first week of our contest, June 11 – June 17, are a few movies destined to be blockbusters. “In the Heights” (directed by Jon M. Chu) is an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Tony-winning Broadway musical about a Dominican neighborhood in New York City. “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” (directed by Will Gluck) is a sequel to the popular 2018 film and is based on the early 1900s children’s stories by Beatrix Potter. And “Rogue Hostage” (directed by Jon Keeyes) is an action caper starring Tyrese Gibson as a former Marine and John Malkovich as a polarizing Congressman.

There are also several carryover films that have already proven themselves as moneymakers. “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” (directed by Michael Chaves), “Spirit Untamed” (directed by Elaine Bogan), “A Quiet Place Part II” (directed by John Krasinski) and “Cruella” (directed by Craig Gillespie) are recent new releases that dominated the box office. There’s also “Raya and the Last Dragon” (directed by Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada) and “Spiral: From the Book of Saw” (directed by Darren Lynn Bousman) that are still going strong after 14 weeks and 4 weeks, respectively.