Box office predictions: ‘Black Widow’ will catch ‘F9’ in her web

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the week of July 9 – July 15. Leading our odds is “Black Widow” (dir. Cate Shortland), the latest movie in the money-making Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. Scarlett Johansson returns as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in this prequel film that explains what happened to the popular “Avengers” character after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” (2016).

“F9” (dir. Justin Lin), the ninth flick in the ever-popular “Fast & Furious” franchise, comes in second place on our chart. Vin Diesel returns as reformed criminal Dom Toretto, whose quiet life with his wife (Michelle Rodriguez) and son is upended when danger rears its ugly head. Universal Pictures’ car-racing action movie has already brought in more than $120 million domestically, and counting.

Our readers have “Luca” (dir. Enrico Casarosa) in third place to win the week. Pixar’s Italian-set movie is a coming-of-age story from the point of view of a young sea monster and his slightly older buddy, voiced by Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer. The film was released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus on June 18.

Here’s a closer look at our current box office predictions for the week of July 9 – July 15:

What movie will be #1 at U.S. box office this week?

1st choice: “Black Widow”

2nd choice: “F9”

3rd choice: “Luca”

How much money will the #1 movie make this week?

1st choice: $75 million – $100 million

2nd choice: $50 million – $75 million

3rd choice: $25 million – $50 million

What movie will be #2 at U.S. box office this week?

1st choice: “F9”

2nd choice: “The Boss Baby: Family Business”

3rd choice: “Black Widow”

What movie will be #3 at U.S. box office this week?

1st choice: “The Boss Baby: Family Business”

2nd choice: “The Forever Purge”

3rd choice: “F9”

What movie will be #4 at U.S. box office this week?

1st choice: “The Forever Purge”

2nd choice: “A Quiet Place Part II”

3rd choice: “The Boss Baby: Family Business”

What movie will be #5 at U.S. box office this week?

1st choice: “A Quiet Place Part II”

2nd choice: “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”

3rd choice: “The Forever Purge”