Box office predictions: ‘Black Widow’ will hold off ‘Space Jam 2’ this weekend

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of July 16 – July 18. Leading our odds for the second week in a row is “Black Widow” (dir. Cate Shortland), the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe entry that last weekend set a domestic pandemic record with $80 million. Scarlett Johansson is back as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in this prequel film that explains what happened to the popular character between the events of “Captain America: Civil War” (2016) and “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018).

Space Jam: A New Legacy” (dir. Malcolm D. Lee) comes in second place on our predictions chart for Warner Bros. This is a spiritual sequel to “Space Jam” (1996), with LeBron James taking over for Michael Jordan; don’t worry, the Looney Tunes characters aren’t being replaced by anyone. The original title swished a cool $250 million at the U.S. box office, so odds-makers are expecting “Space Jam 2” to also be a hit.

Our readers have “F9” (dir. Justin Lin) in third place to win the weekend. The ninth flick in the ever-popular “Fast & Furious” franchise brings Vin Diesel back as reformed criminal Dom Toretto, whose quiet life with his family is upended when danger rears its ugly head. Universal Pictures’ car-racing action movie has already brought in more than $143 million domestically, and counting.

Here’s a closer look at our current box office predictions for the July 16 – July 18 weekend:

What movie will be #1 at U.S. box office?
1st choice: “Black Widow”
2nd choice: “Space Jam: A New Legacy”
3rd choice: “F9”

How much money will the #1 movie make?
1st choice: $25 million – $50 million
2nd choice: $50 million – $75 million
3rd choice: $75 million – $100 million

What movie will be #2 at U.S. box office?
1st choice: “Space Jam: A New Legacy”
2nd choice: “F9”
3rd choice: “Black Widow”

What movie will be #3 at U.S. box office?
1st choice: “F9”
2nd choice: “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions”
3rd choice: “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

What movie will be #4 at U.S. box office?
1st choice: “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions”
2nd choice: “F9”
3rd choice: “The Boss Baby: Family Business”

What movie will be #5 at U.S. box office?
1st choice: “The Boss Baby: Family Business”
2nd choice: “A Quiet Place Part II”
3rd choice: “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions”

