Box office predictions: Just how big will ‘Candyman’ be this weekend?

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of August 27 – August 29. Things are looking good for fans of horror slashers, as “Candyman” (dir. Nia DaCosta) from Universal Pictures tops our racetrack odds ahead of its Friday theatrical debut. It serves as the follow-up to the original 1992 horror film of the same name, with Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”) starring as an adult version of the child who was kidnapped decades earlier by the titular villain, played once again by Tony Todd. Our users think “Candyman” will rake in upwards of $25 million this weekend.

Coming in second place is “Free Guy” (dir. Shawn Levy) from 20th Century Studios, the box office behemoth for the past two weeks. It’s already crossed the $60 million mark domestically, which isn’t too shabby considering America is still living through a pandemic. Ryan Reynolds plays a video game character named — what else? — Guy, who slowly begins to realize the world around him is not as it seems.

Third place on our charts is “PAW Patrol: The Movie” (dir. Cal Brunker) from Paramount Pictures. The kid-friendly flick earned a pawesome dollar amount ($13 million) for its opening weekend, outpacing several other new entries. In this adaptation of the popular TV series, the central puppies are called out to save Adventure City from the villainous Mayor Humdinger (Ron Pardo).

Here’s a closer look at our current box office predictions for the August 27 – August 29 weekend:

What movie will be #1 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Candyman”

2nd choice: “Free Guy”

3rd choice: “Respect”

How much money will the #1 movie make?

1st choice: Less than $25 million

2nd choice: $25 million – $50 million

3rd choice: $50 million – $75 million

What movie will be #2 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Free Guy”

2nd choice: “Candyman”

3rd choice: “The Suicide Squad”

What movie will be #3 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “PAW Patrol: The Movie”

2nd choice: “Reminiscence”

3rd choice: “The Night House”

What movie will be #4 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Jungle Cruise”

2nd choice: “PAW Patrol: The Movie”

3rd choice: “Don’t Breathe 2”

What movie will be #5 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Don’t Breathe 2”

2nd choice: “Respect”

3rd choice: “Jungle Cruise”