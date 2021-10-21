Box office predictions: Long-delayed ‘Dune’ set to dominate weekend numbers

After originally being scheduled to premiere in November 2020 (and then December 2020, and then on October 1), “Dune” is finally hitting theaters and HBO Max this Friday. All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of October 22-24, and this Warner Bros. sci-fi epic is expected to dominate ticket sales. Officially titled “Dune: Part One,” Denis Villeneuve‘s movie is adapted from Frank Herbert‘s desolate 1965 novel. A-list cast members include Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin.

Agree or disagree with our readers’ predictions? Hurry — you can still make your box office predictions at Gold Derby before the cutoff time on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT. Financial numbers and rankings are based upon weekend data (Friday-Saturday-Sunday) featured at Variety Insight. The eligible user with the best predictions score will win a $100 Amazon gift certificate and a spot on our box office 2021 leaderboard. (Read contest rules.) Then come back next week and do it all again!

SEE Users Leaderboard: Box Office Predictions 2021 — Where do YOU rank?

Last week’s box office hit, “Halloween Kills” (dir. David Gordon Green), is predicted to come in second place for the upcoming weekend. Universal’s slasher flick is the direct sequel to “Halloween” (2018) and the 12th movie overall in the decades-long “Halloween” franchise. Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle are back once again as victim Laurie Strode and killer Michael Myers.

Also watch out for new entry “Ron’s Gone Wrong” (dirs. Jean-Philippe Vine and Sarah Smith), a computer-animated feature from 20th Century Studios featuring the vocal talents of Zach Galifianakis. He plays a malfunctioning robot named Ron who has trouble working as he’s supposed to for his socially awkward human Barney.

MGM’s “No Time to Die” (dir. Cary Joji Fukunaga) just crossed the $100 million mark in America and has no signs of stopping in its third week of release. This marks Daniel Craig‘s final James Bond movie, with Rami Malek starring as his fiercest foe yet.

SEE Grab the popcorn and sound off in our movie forums

Here’s a closer look at our box office predictions for the October 22 – October 24 weekend:

What movie will be #1 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Dune”

2nd choice: “Halloween Kills”

3rd choice: “Ron’s Gone Wrong”

How much money will the #1 movie make?

1st choice: $25 million – $50 million

2nd choice: $50 million – $75 million

3rd choice: $75 million – $100 million

What movie will be #2 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Halloween Kills”

2nd choice: “No Time to Die”

3rd choice: “Ron’s Gone Wrong”

What movie will be #3 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “No Time to Die”

2nd choice: “Ron’s Gone Wrong”

3rd choice: “Halloween Kills”

What movie will be #4 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Ron’s Gone Wrong”

2nd choice: “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”

3rd choice: “No Time to Die”

What movie will be #5 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”

2nd choice: “Ron’s Gone Wrong”

3rd choice: “The Addams Family 2”