Box office predictions: ‘Eternals’ will earn #1 slot again, but what about ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’?

Last weekend’s box office champion, “Eternals” (dir. Chloe Zhao), earned a whopping $71 million domestically, continuing the trend of comic book movies dominating 2021 ticket sales. Now on the eve of its second weekend of release, our odds-makers believe the Marvel/Disney film will once again finish in the #1 spot. In their second place position is “Clifford the Big Red Dog” (dir. Walt Becker), the live action movie adapted from the beloved children’s books.

Agree or disagree with our readers’ predictions? Hurry — you can still make your box office predictions at Gold Derby before the cutoff time on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT. Financial numbers and rankings are based upon weekend data (Friday-Saturday-Sunday) featured at Variety Insight. The eligible user with the best predictions score will win a $100 Amazon gift certificate and a spot on our box office 2021 leaderboard. (Read contest rules.) Then come back next week and do it all again!

“Eternals” stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry and more as powerful alien beings living on Earth who all reunite following the infamous “blip” in the “Avengers” finale. The film has been in production since 2018 and now serves as the 26th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This marks Zhao’s highly anticipated MCU debut following her recent “Nomadland” Oscar wins for Best Picture and Best Director.

“Clifford the Big Red Dog” follows a preteen girl named Emily (Darby Camp) who finds Clifford when he’s just a pup and has no idea that he will grow to become the size of a house. Initially delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the movie will now have a simultaneous release this week in theaters and on Paramount+.

Another new release to watch for is “Belfast” (dir. Kenneth Branagh), which comes to theaters after a successful awards run on the festival circuit. The semi-autobiographical film introduces Jude Hill as a boy growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1960s. The film is predicted to be a major Oscar player in all the top categories, including for cast members Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds.

Here’s a closer look at our box office predictions for the November 12 – November 14 weekend:

What movie will be #1 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Eternals”

2nd choice: “Dune”

3rd choice: “Clifford the Big Red Dog”

How much money will the #1 movie make?

1st choice: $25 million – $50 million

2nd choice: $50 million – $75 million

3rd choice: Less than $25 million

What movie will be #2 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Clifford the Big Red Dog”

2nd choice: “Dune”

3rd choice: “Eternals”

What movie will be #3 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Dune”

2nd choice: “No Time to Die”

3rd choice: “Clifford the Big Red Dog”

What movie will be #4 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “No Time to Die”

2nd choice: “Belfast”

3rd choice: “Dune”

What movie will be #5 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”

2nd choice: “Belfast”

3rd choice: “No Time to Die”