Box office predictions: Fasten your seatbelts for race between ‘F9’ and ‘Boss Baby 2’

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the week of July 2 – July 8. Leading our odds is “F9” (dir. Justin Lin), the latest movie in the ever-popular “Fast & Furious” franchise starring Vin Diesel as reformed criminal Dom Toretto. Universal Pictures’ car-racing action flick dominated last weekend’s box office with a pandemic record of $70 million, and now our readers think it will prevail again, with “The Boss Baby: Family Business” being their second place choice.

Financial numbers and rankings are based upon weekly data (Friday-Thursday) featured at Variety Insight.

“Boss Baby 2” (dir. Tom McGrath), from Universal and Peacock, opens July 2. It’s the sequel to the 2017 animated comedy starring Alec Baldwin as the titular “Boss Baby,” aka Theodore Lindsey “Ted” Templeton Jr., a former executive of BabyCorp. Other voice talents include James Marsden, Amy Sedaris, Ariana Greenblatt, Eva Longoria, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow and Jeff Goldblum.

“A Quiet Place Part II” (dir. John Krasinski) is expected to be loud in ticket sales for the fifth week in a row. To date, the Paramount Pictures horror sequel starring Emily Blunt has scared up $130 million after originally opening May 28. Notably, it was the first movie of the pandemic era to cross the $100 mark, and it’s still going strong. “Quiet Place 2” is our readers’ third place pick for what will win next week’s box office.

Here’s a closer look at our current box office predictions for the week of July 2 – July 8:

What movie will be #1 at U.S. box office this week?

1st choice: “F9”

2nd choice: “The Boss Baby: Family Business”

3rd choice: “A Quiet Place Part II”

How much money will the #1 movie make this week?

1st choice: $25 million – $50 million

2nd choice: $50 million – $75 million

3rd choice: Less than $25 million

What movie will be #2 at U.S. box office this week?

1st choice: “The Boss Baby: Family Business”

2nd choice: “A Quiet Place Part II”

3rd choice: “The Forever Purge”

What movie will be #3 at U.S. box office this week?

1st choice: “The Forever Purge”

2nd choice: “The Boss Baby: Family Business”

3rd choice: “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”

What movie will be #4 at U.S. box office this week?

1st choice: “A Quiet Place Part II”

2nd choice: “The Forever Purge”

3rd choice: “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”

What movie will be #5 at U.S. box office this week?

1st choice: “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”

2nd choice: “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”

3rd choice: “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”