Box office predictions: ‘F9’ will speed across the finish line

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the week of June 25 – July 1. Leading our odds is “F9” (dir. Justin Lin), the latest movie in the ever-popular “Fast & Furious” franchise. Vin Diesel returns as reformed criminal Dom Toretto, whose quiet life with his wife (Michelle Rodriguez) and son is upended when danger rears its ugly head. Universal Pictures’ car-racing action flick opens in theaters Friday, June 25.

Agree or disagree with our readers' odds? Financial numbers and rankings are based upon weekly data (Friday-Thursday) featured at Variety Insight.

The runner-up position on the domestic weekly chart will be “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” (dir. Patrick Hughes), say our users. It’s the sequel to the 2017 fan-fave “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” with Ryan Reynolds returning as the titular protector who must keep safe an assassin (Samuel L. Jackson) and his spouse (Salma Hayek). This Lionsgate film dominated last weekend’s box office.

Then there’s “In the Heights” (dir. Jon M. Chu), which our readers still aren’t counting out in terms of ticket sales. This Warner Bros. film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Tony-winning Broadway musical centers around a Dominican neighborhood in New York City. The movie has amassed about $20 million so far after three weeks, far below early expectations. Perhaps fans would rather stream it for free on HBO Max?

Here’s a closer look at our current box office predictions for the week of June 25 – July 1:

What movie will be #1 at U.S. box office this week?

1st choice: “F9”

2nd choice: “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”

3rd choice: “In the Heights”

How much money will the #1 movie make this week?

1st choice: $25 million – $50 million

2nd choice: $50 million – $75 million

3rd choice: Less than $25 million

What movie will be #2 at U.S. box office this week?

1st choice: “A Quiet Place Part II”

2nd choice: “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”

3rd choice: “Luca”

What movie will be #3 at U.S. box office this week?

1st choice: “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”

2nd choice: “A Quiet Place Part II”

3rd choice: “In the Heights”

What movie will be #4 at U.S. box office this week?

1st choice: “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”

2nd choice: “In the Heights”

3rd choice: “Werewolves Within”

What movie will be #5 at U.S. box office this week?

1st choice: “Cruella”

2nd choice: “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”

3rd choice: “In the Heights”