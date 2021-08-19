Box office predictions: ‘Free Guy’ expected to triumph over new entries ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie,’ ‘Reminiscence’ …

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of August 20 – August 22. Leading our odds for the second week in a row is “Free Guy” (dir. Shawn Levy) from 20th Century Studios. America has fallen in love with Ryan Reynolds‘ video game character named — what else? — Guy, and are expected to buy countless more tickets this weekend. Remember, last weekend it was the #1 movie in the country, raking in $28 million.

Agree or disagree with our readers’ predictions? Hurry — you still have 24 hours to make your box office predictions at Gold Derby. The cutoff time is Thursday at 5 p.m. PT. Financial numbers and rankings are based upon weekend data (Friday-Saturday-Sunday) featured at Variety Insight. The eligible user with the best predictions score will win a $100 Amazon gift certificate and a spot on our box office 2021 leaderboard. (Read contest rules.) Then come back next week and do it all again!

Among the multiple new entries this weekend are “PAW Patrol: The Movie” (dir. Cal Brunker) from Paramount Pictures, “Reminiscence” (dir. Lisa Joy) from Warner Bros. Pictures, “The Protege” (dir. Martin Campbell) from Lionsgate and “The Night House” (dir. David Bruckner) from Searchlight Pictures. Will any of these flicks be able to make a dent in “Free Guy’s” pocketbook?

And don’t count out “Jungle Cruise” (dir. Jaume Collet-Serra), which after three weeks is still hauling in about $1 million per day for Walt Disney Studios, despite also streaming on Disney+ for a Premier Access fee. This adaptation of the popular theme park ride stars Dwayne Johnson as Cpt. Skipper Frank Wolff and Emily Blunt as Dr. Lily Houghton as they embark on a dangerous mission to locate the Tree of Life.

Here’s a closer look at our current box office predictions for the August 20 – August 22 weekend:

What movie will be #1 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Free Guy”

2nd choice: “PAW Patrol: The Movie”

3rd choice: “Reminiscence”

How much money will the #1 movie make?

1st choice: Less than $25 million

2nd choice: $25 million – $50 million

3rd choice: More than $100 million

What movie will be #2 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Reminiscence”

2nd choice: “PAW Patrol: The Movie”

3rd choice: “Free Guy”

What movie will be #3 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “PAW Patrol: The Movie”

2nd choice: “Reminiscence”

3rd choice: “The Protege”

What movie will be #4 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Jungle Cruise”

2nd choice: “The Protege”

3rd choice: “PAW Patrol: The Movie”

What movie will be #5 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Don’t Breathe 2”

2nd choice: “Jungle Cruise”

3rd choice: “Respect”