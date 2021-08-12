Box office predictions: ‘Free Guy’ will bump ‘The Suicide Squad’ out of first place, but what about ‘Respect’?

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of August 13 – August 15. Leading our odds is “Free Guy” (dir. Shawn Levy) from 20th Century Studios. Ryan Reynolds stars as a nondescript video game character named Guy who comes to realize the world around him is not as it seems. The movie prides itself on having a truly original story, compared to all of the sequels, prequels and remakes that filmgoers have grown accustomed to.

Agree or disagree with our readers’ predictions? Hurry — you still have 24 hours to make your box office predictions at Gold Derby. The cutoff time is Thursday at 5 p.m. PT. Financial numbers and rankings are based upon weekend data (Friday-Saturday-Sunday) featured at Variety Insight. The eligible user with the best predictions score will win a $100 Amazon gift certificate and a spot on our box office 2021 leaderboard. (Read contest rules.) Then come back next week and do it all again!

Last week’s domestic champion, “The Suicide Squad” (dir. James Gunn), is still expected to be a player at the upcoming box office. This sequel to 2016’s cult hit “Suicide Squad” (no “The”) made $26 million last weekend, with even more eyeballs streaming it on HBO Max. The DC Extended Universe flick stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone and Viola Davis as a team of unlikely crime-fighters.

“Respect” (dir. Liesl Tommy) is expected to come in third place this weekend, say our readers. The biographical film tells the life story of legendary singer Aretha Franklin, played by Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson (“Dreamgirls”). Before Franklin’s death in 2018, the superstar was involved in the development of this project. Forest Whitaker takes on the role of her father, Baptist minister C. L. Franklin

Here’s a closer look at our current box office predictions for the August 13 – August 15 weekend:

What movie will be #1 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Free Guy”

2nd choice: “The Suicide Squad”

3rd choice: “Respect”

How much money will the #1 movie make?

1st choice: $25 million – $50 million

2nd choice: Less than $25 million

3rd choice: $75 million – $100 million

What movie will be #2 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “The Suicide Squad”

2nd choice: “Don’t Breathe 2”

3rd choice: “Free Guy”

What movie will be #3 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Don’t Breathe 2”

2nd choice: “Respect”

3rd choice: “The Suicide Squad”

What movie will be #4 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Jungle Cruise”

2nd choice: “Respect”

3rd choice: “Don’t Breathe 2”

What movie will be #5 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Jungle Cruise”

2nd choice: “Respect”

3rd choice: “Don’t Breathe 2”