Box office predictions: ‘Halloween Kills’ will have a spooky good weekend

It looks like Halloween is coming early this year. All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of October 15-17, and “Halloween Kills” (dir. David Gordon Green) is the odds-on front-runner. Universal’s slasher flick is the direct sequel to “Halloween” (2018) and the 12th movie overall in the decades-long “Halloween” franchise. Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle are back once again as victim Laurie Strode and killer Michael Myers, with new cast members Anthony Michael Hall and Thomas Mann joining the spooky fun.

Last week’s box office hit, “No Time to Die” (dir. Cary Joji Fukunaga), is expected to come in second place for the upcoming weekend. Daniel Craig‘s final “007” movie opened in the states with a lower-than-expected total of $55 million. However, in the days since, it’s continued raking in the dough and is now in the Top 10 for the 2021 calendar year. Not a bad way to go out.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (dir. Andy Serkis) is predicted to come in third place, according to our readers. The comic book sequel made big news when it opened with a pandemic-era high of $90 million. Two weeks later, its cumulative total is now in the $150 million range. “Venom 2” stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom, an investigative journalist who becomes super-human when he’s possessed by an alien.

Here’s a closer look at our box office predictions for the October 15 – October 17 weekend:

What movie will be #1 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Halloween Kills”

2nd choice: “No Time to Die”

3rd choice: None of these

How much money will the #1 movie make?

1st choice: $25 million – $50 million

2nd choice: $50 million – $75 million

3rd choice: Less than $25 million

What movie will be #2 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “No Time to Die”

2nd choice: “Halloween Kills”

3rd choice: “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”

What movie will be #3 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”

2nd choice: “The Last Duel”

3rd choice: “The Addams Family 2”

What movie will be #4 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “The Last Duel”

2nd choice: “The Addams Family 2”

3rd choice: “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”

What movie will be #5 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “The Addams Family 2”

2nd choice: “The Last Duel”

3rd choice: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”