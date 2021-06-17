Box office predictions: ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ will open strong, ‘In the Heights’ still a factor

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what will win the U.S. box office for the week of June 18 – June 24. Leading our odds is “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” (dir. Patrick Hughes), the sequel to the 2017 fan-fave “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.” Ryan Reynolds returns as the titular protector who must keep safe an assassin (Samuel L. Jackson) and his spouse (Salma Hayek). Lionsgate’s action/comedy opens in theaters June 16.

Agree or disagree with our readers’ odds? Hurry — you still have 24 hours to make your box office predictions at Gold Derby. The cutoff time is Thursday at 5 p.m. PT. Financial numbers and rankings are based upon weekly data (Friday-Thursday) featured at Variety Insight. The eligible user with the best predictions score will win a $100 Amazon gift certificate. (Read contest rules.) Then come back next week and do it all again!

The runner-up position on the domestic weekly chart will be “In the Heights” (dir. Jon M. Chu), say our users. This Warner Bros. film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Tony-winning Broadway musical centers around a Dominican neighborhood in New York City. The movie was expected to come in first place at last weekend’s box office, but it fell short with only $11 million.

For the fourth week in a row, “A Quiet Place Part II” (dir. John Krasinski) is expected to be another hot contender when it comes to ticket sales. At last weekend’s box office, the Paramount Pictures horror thriller scooped up an additional $12 million after originally opening May 28. It’s now the first movie of the pandemic era to cross $100, and it’s still going strong.

Here’s a closer look at our current box office predictions for the week of June 18 – June 24:

What movie will be #1 at U.S. box office this week?

1st choice: “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”

2nd choice: “In the Heights”

3rd choice: “A Quiet Place Part II”

How much money will the #1 movie make this week?

1st choice: Less than $25 million

2nd choice: $25 million – $50 million

3rd choice: $50 million – $75 million

What movie will be #2 at U.S. box office this week?

1st choice: “A Quiet Place Part II”

2nd choice: “In the Heights”

3rd choice: “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”

What movie will be #3 at U.S. box office this week?

1st choice: “A Quiet Place Part II”

2nd choice: “In the Heights”

3rd choice: “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”

What movie will be #4 at U.S. box office this week?

1st choice: “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”

2nd choice: “Cruella”

3rd choice: “Luca”

What movie will be #5 at U.S. box office this week?

1st choice: “Cruella”

2nd choice: “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”

3rd choice: “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”