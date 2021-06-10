Box office predictions: ‘In the Heights’ will sing in millions, but watch out for ‘The Conjuring 3,’ ‘A Quiet Place 2’

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what will win the U.S. box office for the week of June 11 – June 17. Leading our odds is “In the Heights” (dir. Jon M. Chu), the adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Tony-winning Broadway musical about a Dominican neighborhood in New York City. Warner Bros. Pictures’ film was originally supposed to debut last year, but got pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “In the Heights” opens June 11 in both theaters and on HBO Max.

The runner-up position on the domestic weekly chart will be “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” (dir. Michael Chaves), according to our odds. This is another one of Warner Bros’ “day and date” releases that opened June 4 both in theaters and on HBO Max. The third film in the “Conjuring” series grossed a leading $24 million over its debut weekend and has continued raking in the dough each day since.

Another hot contender for the upcoming week will be fellow horror thriller “A Quiet Place Part II” (dir. John Krasinski). Like “In the Heights,” this flick was delayed last year by the coronavirus pandemic, but that only seems to have boosted interest from moviegoers with big wallets. At last weekend’s box office, the Paramount Pictures movie scooped up an additional $19 million after originally opening May 28.

Here’s a closer look at our current box office predictions for the week of June 11 – June 17:

What movie will be #1 at U.S. box office this week?

1st choice: “In the Heights”

2nd choice: “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”

3rd choice: “A Quiet Place Part II”

How much money will the #1 movie make this week?

1st choice: $25 million – $50 million

2nd choice: $50 million – $75 million

3rd choice: Less than $25 million

What movie will be #2 at U.S. box office this week?

1st choice: “A Quiet Place Part II”

2nd choice: “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”

3rd choice: “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”

What movie will be #3 at U.S. box office this week?

1st choice: “A Quiet Place Part II”

2nd choice: “Cruella”

3rd choice: “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”

What movie will be #4 at U.S. box office this week?

1st choice: “Cruella”

2nd choice: “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”

3rd choice: “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”

What movie will be #5 at U.S. box office this week?

1st choice: “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”

2nd choice: “Cruella”

3rd choice: “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”