Box office predictions: ‘No Time to Die’ will sink its teeth into ‘Venom 2’

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of October 8 – October 10. United Artists’ latest “007” movie, “No Time to Die” (dir. Cary Joji Fukunaga), is expected to dominate ticket sales, with our readers predicting it will rake in between $50 million and $75 million domestically. The well-reviewed action movie stars Daniel Craig in his fifth and final performance as Bond, James Bond. The actor’s previous entries all did well stateside during their weekend debuts: “Casino Royale” (2006) opened at $40 million, “Quantum of Solace” (2008) at $67 million, “Skyfall” (2012) at $88 million and “Spectre” (2015) at $70 million.

Agree or disagree with our readers' predictions?

Last weekend’s box office champion was “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (dir. Andy Serkis), which opened with a pandemic-era high of $90 million. “Venom 2” is the sequel to the 2018 Marvel Comics film starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom, an investigative journalist who becomes super-human when he’s possessed by an alien. This time around he’s joined by Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Naomie Harris as Frances Barrison/Shriek, Reid Scott as Dan Lewis, Stephen Graham as Mulligan and Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (dir. Destin Daniel Cretton) and United Artists’ “The Addams Family 2” (dirs. Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon) will duke it out for the #3 and #4 positions, say our readers. The former just became the first 2021 release to cross the $200 million mark in the U.S., while the latter is the family-friendly animated sequel based on the 1960s live-action sitcom.

Here’s a closer look at our current box office predictions for the October 8 – October 10 weekend:

What movie will be #1 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “No Time to Die”

2nd choice: “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”

3rd choice: None of these

How much money will the #1 movie make?

1st choice: $50 million – $75 million

2nd choice: $75 million – $100 million

3rd choice: More than $100 million

What movie will be #2 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”

2nd choice: “No Time to Die”

3rd choice: “The Addams Family 2”

What movie will be #3 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “The Addams Family 2”

2nd choice: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

3rd choice: “The Many Saints of Newark”

What movie will be #4 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

2nd choice: “The Addams Family 2”

3rd choice: “The Many Saints of Newark”

What movie will be #5 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “The Many Saints of Newark”

2nd choice: “Free Guy”

3rd choice: “Dear Evan Hansen”