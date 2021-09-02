Box office predictions: Just how massive will ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ be for Marvel?

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of September 3 – September 5. (Even though Monday, September 6 is a federal holiday, we are still going by the Friday-Saturday-Sunday weekend numbers as reported by Variety Insight.) Things are looking good for Marvel fans, as “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (dir. Destin Daniel Cretton), distributed by Walt Disney Studios, tops our racetrack odds ahead of its theatrical debut. This 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe takes place chronologically after “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

In “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Simu Liu plays the titular martial artist who was trained by his father to be an assassin, but who later left the Ten Rings organization and now resides in San Francisco. Awkwafina plays Shang-Chi’s friend Katy Bashir who has no idea about his troubled history. It’s the second Marvel film of the year to debut in theaters following “Black Widow” in July.

“Candyman” (dir. Nia DaCosta) from Universal Pictures and “Free Guy” (dir. Shawn Levy) from 20th Century Studios will duke it out for the runner-up spot, according to our readers.

“Candyman” serves as the follow-up to the original 1992 horror film of the same name, with Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”) starring as an adult version of the child who was kidnapped decades earlier by the titular villain, played once again by Tony Todd. The movie has raked in $23 million after one week in theaters.

“Free Guy” stars Ryan Reynolds as a video game character named — what else? — Guy, who slowly begins to realize the world around him is not as it seems. The truly original action-comedy flick has recently crossed the $80 million mark domestically after three weeks in theaters.

Here’s a closer look at our current box office predictions for the September 3 – September 5 weekend:

What movie will be #1 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

2nd choice: “Free Guy”

3rd choice: “Candyman”

How much money will the #1 movie make?

1st choice: $25 million – $50 million

2nd choice: $50 million – $75 million

3rd choice: Less than $25 million

What movie will be #2 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Candyman”

2nd choice: “Free Guy”

3rd choice: “Cinderella”

What movie will be #3 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Free Guy”

2nd choice: “Candyman”

3rd choice: “Cinderella”

What movie will be #4 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “PAW Patrol: The Movie”

2nd choice: “Cinderella”

3rd choice: “Jungle Cruise”

What movie will be #5 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Jungle Cruise”

2nd choice: “PAW Patrol: The Movie”

3rd choice: “Cinderella”