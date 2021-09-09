Box office predictions: Yep, ‘Shang-Chi’ is going to win another weekend, but what about ‘Malignant’?

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of September 10 – September 12. Surprising no one, Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (dir. Destin Daniel Cretton) is expected to win again after dominating last weekend with $75.4 million ($94.5 million if you count its domestic total to date). Distributed by Walt Disney Studios, “Shang-Chi” is the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the first to feature a predominantly Asian cast.

SEE Users Leaderboard: Box Office Predictions 2021 — Where do YOU rank?

Agree or disagree with our readers’ predictions? Hurry — you still have 24 hours to make your box office predictions at Gold Derby. The cutoff time is Thursday at 5 p.m. PT. Financial numbers and rankings are based upon weekend data (Friday-Saturday-Sunday) featured at Variety Insight. The eligible user with the best predictions score will win a $100 Amazon gift certificate and a spot on our box office 2021 leaderboard. (Read contest rules.) Then come back next week and do it all again!

In “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Simu Liu plays the titular martial artist who was trained by his father to be an assassin, but who later left the Ten Rings organization and now resides in San Francisco. Awkwafina plays Shang-Chi’s friend Katy Bashir who has no idea about his troubled history. It’s the second Marvel film of the year to debut in theaters following “Black Widow” in July. However, unlike “Black Widow,” “Shang-Chi” is not available to stream on Disney+.

Our users think “Malignant” (dir. James Wan) will be the number-two film of the weekend. The horror film from Warner Bros. Pictures stars Annabelle Wallis as Madison, a woman who’s tormented by all-too-realistic visions of gruesome killings. “Malignant” will be available to stream to HBO Max subscribers at the same time it’s released in theaters. Despite the pandemic, 2021 has been a good year for horror movies, with “A Quiet Place Part II,” “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” “Old,” “The Forever Purge” and “Candyman” all bringing in more than $40 million to date.

Here’s a closer look at our current box office predictions for the September 10 – September 12 weekend:

What movie will be #1 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

2nd choice: “Respect”

3rd choice: “Jungle Cruise”

How much money will the #1 movie make?

1st choice: $25 million – $50 million

2nd choice: $50 million – $75 million

3rd choice: Less than $25 million

What movie will be #2 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Malignant”

2nd choice: “Candyman”

3rd choice: “Free Guy”

What movie will be #3 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Free Guy”

2nd choice: “Candyman”

3rd choice: “Malignant”

What movie will be #4 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Free Guy”

2nd choice: “Candyman”

3rd choice: “Malignant”

What movie will be #5 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Jungle Cruise”

2nd choice: “PAW Patrol: The Movie”

3rd choice: “The Card Counter”