Box office predictions: Newcomer ‘Snake Eyes’ will take a bite out of ‘Space Jam 2’

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of July 23 – July 25. Leading our odds is “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” (dir. Robert Schwentke), the third film in the action-adventure franchise following “The Rise of Cobra” (2009) and “Retaliation” (2013). The Paramount picture opens on Friday and stars Henry Golding as the titular action figure come to life.

Agree or disagree with our readers’ predictions? Hurry — you still have 24 hours to make your box office predictions at Gold Derby. The cutoff time is Thursday at 5 p.m. PT. Financial numbers and rankings are based upon weekend data (Friday-Saturday-Sunday) featured at Variety Insight. The eligible user with the best predictions score will win a $100 Amazon gift certificate. (Read contest rules.) Then come back next week and do it all again!

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” (dir. Malcolm D. Lee) comes in second place on our predictions chart for Warner Bros. This is the spiritual sequel to the 1996 original, with LeBron James now taking over for Michael Jordan; don’t worry, the Looney Tunes characters aren’t being replaced by anyone. Last weekend, “Space Jam 2” surprised our odds-makers by claiming the #1 spot domestically with $31 million. For those who don’t want to travel to the theater, it’s streaming for free for HBO Max subscribers.

Then there’s “Black Widow” (dir. Cate Shortland), which is still predicted to rake in some cash in its third weekend of release. The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe entry stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in this prequel film that explains what happened between the events of “Captain America: Civil War” (2016) and “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018). As of this writing, the movie has grossed $134 million in the states with more revenue coming from Disney+ premium streams.

Here’s a closer look at our current box office predictions for the July 23 – July 25 weekend:

What movie will be #1 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins”

2nd choice: “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

3rd choice: “Black Widow”

How much money will the #1 movie make?

1st choice: Less than $25 million

2nd choice: $25 million – $50 million

3rd choice: $50 million – $75 million

What movie will be #2 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

2nd choice: “Old”

3rd choice: “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins”

What movie will be #3 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

2nd choice: “Old”

3rd choice: “Black Widow”

What movie will be #4 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Black Widow”

2nd choice: “Old”

3rd choice: “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins”

What movie will be #5 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “F9”

2nd choice: “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions”

3rd choice: “The Boss Baby: Family Business”