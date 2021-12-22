Box office predictions: Will ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ use its kung fu to take down Spidey?

Sure, everyone predicted “Spider-Man: No Way Home” would dominate last weekend’s box office, but few could have foreseen its massive $259 million domestic haul coming. (That pushed it into the #1 spot on the 2021 hit list, ahead of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”) What does Spidey’s behemoth success mean for “The Matrix Resurrections,” which debuts in theaters this week? Are U.S. moviegoers actually willing to venture outside their homes two weeks in a row?

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The Matrix Resurrections” is the fourth “Matrix” film and the first in 18 years. Original co-director Lana Wachowski directed the new film from a script written by Wachowski, David Mitchell & Aleksandar Hemon. (Sibling Lilly Wachowski wasn’t involved this time around as she needed some time away from the industry.)

Returning in full kung fu mode is Keanu Reeves as Thomas Anderson/Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Tiffany/Trinity. The story picks up 20 years after the original trilogy ended, with Neo back to living his “normal” life in the Matrix, a computer program that everyone believes is their true reality.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is sure to be another huge factor at this weekend’s box office. Tom Holland returns again as Peter Parker, only this time he’s aided by fellow Avenger Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Together they’re challenged by several villains from the multiverse, including Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon/Electro, Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin.

Last weekend’s other box office champs were “Encanto” ($6.4 million), “West Side Story” ($3.6 million), “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” ($3.4 million), “Nightmare Alley” ($2.8 million) and “House of Gucci” ($1.9 million).

Here’s a closer look at Gold Derby’s box office predictions for the December 24 – December 26 weekend:

What movie will be #1 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

2nd choice: “The Matrix Resurrections”

3rd choice: “The French Dispatch”

How much money will the #1 movie make?

1st choice: More than $100 million

2nd choice: $75 million – $100 million

3rd choice: $50 million – $75 million

What movie will be #2 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “The Matrix Resurrections”

2nd choice: “Sing 2”

3rd choice: “Encanto”

What movie will be #3 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Sing 2”

2nd choice: “The Matrix Resurrections”

3rd choice: “West Side Story”

What movie will be #4 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “The King’s Man”

2nd choice: “Encanto”

3rd choice: “Sing 2”

What movie will be #5 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Encanto”

2nd choice: “The King’s Man”

3rd choice: “West Side Story”

Financial numbers and rankings are based upon weekend data (Friday-Saturday-Sunday) featured at Variety Insight.