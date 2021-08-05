Box office predictions: ‘The Suicide Squad’ will sink ‘Jungle Cruise’ this weekend

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of August 6 – August 8. Leading our odds is “The Suicide Squad” (dir. James Gunn), the sequel to 2016’s cult hit “Suicide Squad” (no “The”). This 10th film in the DC Extended Universe stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone and Viola Davis. The comic book flick officially debuts in theaters on August 5, and will start streaming for free to HBO Max subscribers the following day.

Agree or disagree with our readers’ predictions? Hurry — you still have 24 hours to make your box office predictions at Gold Derby. The cutoff time is Thursday at 5 p.m. PT. Financial numbers and rankings are based upon weekend data (Friday-Saturday-Sunday) featured at Variety Insight. The eligible user with the best predictions score will win a $100 Amazon gift certificate and a spot on our box office 2021 leaderboard. (Read contest rules.) Then come back next week and do it all again!

Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” (dir. Jaume Collet-Serra) is next in line to win the weekend after last week’s jaw-dropping opening of $35 million in the states. This adaptation of the popular theme park ride stars Dwayne Johnson as Cpt. Skipper Frank Wolff and Emily Blunt as Dr. Lily Houghton as they embark on a dangerous mission to locate the Tree of Life. The movie is also available to stream via Disney+ Premier Access for a $30 fee.

Here’s a closer look at our current box office predictions for the August 6 – August 8 weekend:

What movie will be #1 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “The Suicide Squad”

2nd choice: “Jungle Cruise”

3rd choice: “F9”

How much money will the #1 movie make?

1st choice: $25 million – $50 million

2nd choice: $50 million – $75 million

3rd choice: $75 million – $100 million

What movie will be #2 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Jungle Cruise”

2nd choice: “Old”

3rd choice: “The Suicide Squad”

What movie will be #3 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Black Widow”

2nd choice: “Old”

3rd choice: “The Green Knight”

What movie will be #4 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Old”

2nd choice: “Black Widow”

3rd choice: “The Green Knight”

What movie will be #5 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “The Green Knight”

2nd choice: “Black Widow”

3rd choice: “Old”