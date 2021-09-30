Box office predictions: Get ready for a bloodbath between ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ and ‘Shang-Chi’

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of October 1 – October 3. Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (dir. Destin Daniel Cretton) dominated ticket sales for four weeks in a row, but our readers think it will finally be dethroned this weekend by Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (dir. Andy Serkis).

“Venom 2” is the sequel to the 2018 Marvel Comics film that made an impressive $213 million stateside. Tom Hardy returns in “Let There Be Carnage” as Eddie Brock/Venom, an investigative journalist who becomes super-human when he’s possessed by an alien. He’s joined by fellow cast members Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Naomie Harris as Frances Barrison/Shriek, Reid Scott as Dan Lewis, Stephen Graham as Mulligan and Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

“Shang-Chi” is expected to set a pandemic record this weekend by being the first film of the Covid era to cross the $200 million mark domestically. Its closest competitor is “Black Widow,” which earned $183 million at the American box office during its run. Simu Liu plays the titular martial artist who was trained by his father to be an assassin, but who later left the Ten Rings organization and now resides in San Francisco with his best friend, portrayed by Awkwafina. The film is the first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to feature a predominantly Asian cast.

Two other new releases our readers are keeping their eyes on are “The Many Saints of Newark” (dir. Alan Taylor), the highly anticipated prequel film to the TV series “The Sopranos,” and “The Addams Family 2” (dirs. Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon), the computer animated sequel to the 2019 movie, which in turn was adapted from the 1960s live-action sitcom.

Here’s a closer look at our current box office predictions for the October 1 – October 3 weekend:

What movie will be #1 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”

2nd choice: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

3rd choice: “The Many Saints of Newark”

How much money will the #1 movie make?

1st choice: $25 million – $50 million

2nd choice: $50 million – $75 million

3rd choice: $75 million – $100 million

What movie will be #2 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “The Addams Family 2”

2nd choice: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

3rd choice: “The Many Saints of Newark”

What movie will be #3 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

2nd choice: “The Addams Family 2”

3rd choice: “The Many Saints of Newark”

What movie will be #4 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “The Many Saints of Newark”

2nd choice: “Free Guy”

3rd choice: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

What movie will be #5 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Free Guy”

2nd choice: “Dear Evan Hansen”

3rd choice: “The Many Saints of Newark”