Did Brian Austin Green deserve to be eliminated on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ at the end of ‘Disney Villains Night’? [POLL]

It was a tough week for “90210” actor Brian Austin Green on “Dancing with the Stars.” Though he had the pleasure of performing with his real-life partner Sharna Burgess, the judges weren’t too pleased with his Disney heroes and villains week routines. He ended up getting the boot at the end of night two in a double elimination with “Bachelor” star Matt James. Was that the right result? Scroll down to vote in our poll.

Judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli were never huge fans of Green. He never scored higher than sevens during his four weeks on the show. His average score was the second lowest of the season, ahead of only Martin Kove, who was the first celebrity ousted from the competition. On “Disney Heroes Night” he landed at the bottom of the leaderboard for his waltz, with the judges chiding its limited choreographic content. He showed improvement on “Disney Villains Night,” when he tackled the difficult paso doble, but while Inaba called it a “valiant effort,” his technique still needed work and he ended up ranked last again.

Green had never been in the bottom when viewer votes were added to the judges’ scores, but this week he was. And that wasn’t the worst part. Because it was a double elimination night, host Tyra Banks announced the bottom three instead of just the bottom two: Green, James, and “Real Housewives” star Kenya Moore. Usually the judges decide who to save, but in this case the celebrity in dead last would just be eliminated outright, leaving the judges to decide on the other two. That turned out to be Green, so he abruptly finished the season in 13th place. Did you agree with that result, or did he deserve better?

