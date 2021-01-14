Brian Austin Green (‘The Masked Dancer’) smartly guesses Moth’s true identity — did YOU?

Brian Austin Green is finally on the board with a correct guess on “The Masked Dancer.” After mistaking the Disco Ball for LL Cool J (instead of Ice-T) and the Ice Cube for Bill Maher (instead of Bill Nye), the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star redeemed himself by being the only judge to name Elizabeth Smart as the Moth. Elizabeth made headlines in 2002 after being kidnapped at the age of 14; she later became a best-selling author and a child safety activist. Brian’s savvy guess means he’s one of only two panelists to earn a point in Season 1 — see the updated list below. Did YOU guess her identity at home?

Moth danced to “Sway” by Michael Bublé in this week’s episode and previously hot-stepped to “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks & Dunn during her debut performance. Brian initially thought Monica Lewinsky might be hiding behind the Moth mask, but he switched to Elizabeth after learning more of her clues. The other three judges threw out names like Marla Maples, Karlie Kloss, Omarosa, Megyn Kelly, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Jewel and Kathy Griffin.

Speaking of the clues, Elizabeth’s “word up” teases were “inspired” and “best seller.” News headlines shown in her video packages included “Survivor Speaks!” and “Be Brave. Be Smart.” There were also suggestions to her being involved in a scandal and that she’s now a political activist for children. Brian correctly put all of these clues together, leaving co-judges Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul and Ashley Tisdale in the dust. “I had a feeling about this one,” he said.

SEE See all 62 ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the years

Prior to this week, Ken was the only panelist to correctly guess a secret identity on “The Masked Dancer.” It happened at the end of the second episode, when he threw out Bill Nye’s name as the person hiding inside the Ice Cube costume. “This is the happiest day of my life!” Ken shouted when he was proven right. Brian naturally gloated a bit less when he picked Elizabeth Smart.

Here’s a running tally of the judges’ scores so far on “The Masked Dancer” Season 1:

Ken Jeong — 1 correct guess

Bill Nye as Ice Cube

Brian Austin Green — 1 correct guess

Elizabeth Smart as Moth

Paula Abdul — 0 correct guesses

Ashley Tisdale — 0 correct guesses

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Dancer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Dancer” Season 1 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.