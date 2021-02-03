‘Bridgerton’ and 14 other Golden Globes snubs in TV

Every year the Golden Globes make a statement by announcing who’s in and who’s out of their annual gala that celebrates the best of television and film. But for the 2020 calendar year, the TV snubs seem especially egregious. Everyone from Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”) to Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”) to the entire case of “Bridgerton” were left off the list when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association unveiled its 78th annual nominations on Wednesday morning. Scroll down to see the 15 unforgivable snubs for the 2021 Golden Globes.

While Disney’s “The Mandalorian” did make it into Best Drama Series, the actor who plays the titular Mando was left on the cutting room floor. Pascal was also skunked at last year’s Emmys, which begs the question: do awards voters have a thing against masked performers?

Aduba is in the Emmy history books for winning in comedy, drama and limited series, yet she’s never claimed a single Golden Globe. Many prognosticators thought this could be her year for playing politician Shirley Chisholm, but she was shockingly left off the HFPA’s list.

As for “Bridgerton,” it just debuted in December, but it’s already one of Netflix’s most successful series of all time. The Shonda Rhimes-produced regal drama was expected to make the cut in Best Drama Series, with leads Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor also possible contenders. Maybe next year?

The Golden Globe winners in TV and film will be revealed Feb. 28. (about two months later than usual because of Covid-19) during NBC’s bicoastal ceremony hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Here are the top television snubs, based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby’s Experts, Editors, Top 24 Users, All-Star Users and all Users:

NOT BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Bridgerton”

NOT BEST TV DRAMA ACTOR

Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)

Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”)

NOT BEST TV DRAMA ACTRESS

Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)

NOT BEST COMEDY SERIES

“What We Do in the Shadows”

NOT BEST TV COMEDY ACTOR

Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”)

NOT BEST TV COMEDY ACTRESS

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

NOT BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES

“Mrs. America”

NOT BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES ACTOR

Paul Mescal (“Normal People”)

Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”)

NOT BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES ACTRESS

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

NOT BEST TV SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”)

Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”)

NOT BEST TV SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”)

