Will ‘Bridgerton’ bring Shonda Rhimes back to Golden Globes glory 14 years after ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ won?

The reigning Golden Globes champ for Best Drama Series, “Succession,” is out of the running since it won’t have aired any new episodes during this eligibility period. That opens the door for a buzzy new show to swoop in, and if there’s someone who knows about building buzz, it’s Shonda Rhimes, the TV producer responsible for some of the biggest watercooler hits of the last 15 years. Her latest production is “Bridgerton,” which debuted on Netflix on Christmas Day. Will it win Best Drama Series just like her “Grey’s Anatomy” did 14 years ago?

Created by longtime Shondaland writer Chris Van Dusen, “Bridgerton” is based on the novels by Julia Quinn about romance and intrigue in Regency-era London. The series has an unusually diverse cast compared to depictions of European high society in the 19th century that we typically see on film and TV. And it was greeted warmly by critics, scoring 76 on MetaCritic and 91% freshness on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Grey’s” is the only Rhimes show to date to win Best Drama Series at the Globes, but it wasn’t her only show to be nominated. She created the political thriller “Scandal,” which earned Kerry Washington a Globe nom in 2014. And she produced “How to Get Away with Murder,” for which Viola Davis was nominated in 2015 and 2016.

“Bridgerton’s” end-of-year premiere date could also be advantageous at the Globes, which are often biased towards brand new shows. Netflix won its first Best Drama Series title with another lavish period piece, “The Crown,” which premiered its first season in November 2016 and claimed the trophy just a couple of months later. Their latest costume drama could appeal to Globe voters just like another ongoing TV adaptation of a fan-favorite book series: “Outlander,” which earned a Best Drama Series nomination in 2016 despite getting the cold shoulder from many other awards groups.

Does all that point to a “Bridgerton” windfall in this year’s Golden Globe nominations? Might it even win the top prize from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association?

