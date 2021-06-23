Britney Spears’ age? Too old to be controlled by conservators? Is she really crazy?

Let’s consider Britney Spears’ age. Now that she is back in court over the controversial issues of her financial and personal conservatorships, many people wonder (including those wild #FreeBritney fans): Isn’t she too old to be controlled by conservators? Hasn’t this gone on too long?

After all, Britney’s public mental collapse occurred way back in 2007 and 2008 when she shaved her head and attacked the car of a tabloid photographer while she was swept up in a frustrating legal battle with her ex-husband over the custody of their their sons. Thereafter, a Los Angeles court put her dad Jamie in charge of Britney’s finances and other issues, but now more conservators are also involved, too.

But Britney is now 39 years old (she was born on Dec. 2, 1981) and she may very well have been a victim of media exploitation and mockery all along, according to the New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” which competes at the upcoming Emmys.

“We wanted to reframe her story,” director Samantha Stark recently told Gold Derby senior editor Joyce Eng about the doc’s approach. “But we also wanted to reframe our story. A lot of the film is about us, about our culture and the way that we treated her. And why did we do that? Those photographs were were sold to magazines because people consume the magazines and it’s so mean spirited. And so we really wanted to to go outside the frame of those photographs of her shaving her head or holding the umbrella and show you what was outside the frame because it really recontextualized everything for us. And so I’m really glad the audiences seem to have absorbed that and gotten them.

“We had no idea what she was going through outside of the frame of that tabloid cover. And I think it was time for us to realize that we could treat each other with more kindness.” Watch the full video interview below. Share your opinions in our comments section below.