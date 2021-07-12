Classic Broadway musicals on the small screen: From ‘Peter Pan’ to ‘Hamilton’

Lin Manuel-Miranda’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Hamilton” is a strong contender for multiple Emmy nominations including for Best Variety Special (Taped) and for performers Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Philippa Soo, Jonathan Groff and Christopher Jackson. Filmed over three days at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway including two live performances in 2016, “Hamilton” premiered on July 4, 2020 on Disney + and was a real respite from the lack of live theater due to COVID-19. The acclaimed presentation has already received several honors including the Producers Guild Award, Critics Choice, Costume Designers Guild and Cinema Audio Society.

Though musicals have been popular on television since the earliest days of the medium, it’s rare that the original Broadway cast gets to reprise their roles such as Manuel and company did with “Hamilton.’ The first time was in 1955 when the cast of the hit Broadway musical “Peter Pan” reunited soon after the show closed for a live color presentation on NBC’s “Producer’s Showcase.” The first full-length Broadway show brought to television attracted a staggering 65 million viewers when it aired March 7, 1955, breaking all records for viewership for a single program.

Edwin Lester, who was the powerful founder and producer of the San Francisco and Los Angeles Civic Light Opera, brought the rights to J.M. Barrie’s play and novelization “Peter and Wendy” adored tale of a boy who refuses to grow up could be turned into musical for Broadway superstar Mary Martin. Mark Charlap penned the score with Jules Styne providing additional music. Carolyn Leigh wrote most of the lyrics with Betty Comden and Adolph Green also contributing. Among the standards from the musical include the haunting “Never Never Land”; “I’m Flying” “I’ve Gotta Crow’ and “I Won’t Grow Up.’ Jerome Robbins directed and choreographed the production which featured flying supervision by Peter Foy and flying effect by Joseph Kirby.

“Peter Pan,” which also starred Cyril Ritchard as Captain Hook and Mr. Darling, had a pre-Broadway tryout in San Francisco and Los Angeles. And it was while the show was docked in L.A., Lester made the “Producer’s Showcase” deal that the show would be telecast on March 7, 1955. The musical opened on Broadway on Oct. 20, 1954, and was still doing good business when it closed Feb. 26, 1955, so it could be telecast.

A few weeks after “Peter Pan” was presented on NBC, Martin, Ritchard and stage technician Richard Rodd all won Tony Awards for their work. The following March, Martin won an Emmy for her performance; “Producer’s Showcase” was honored with the best dramatic series Emmy, while “Peter Pan” won for best single performance of the year. The series’ producer Fred Coe won the award for producer of a live series.

The 1955 “Peter Pan” was such a ratings and critical success, the musical was restaged live and in color on Jan. 9, 1956. Because both specials were telecast live, only black-and-white kinescopes exist of them. But thanks to the Internet and DVDs, they are available to enjoy and shed a few tears at the end. But they are both superior to the 1960 taped color version with Martin and Ritchard and a whole new cast of kids because the originals were far too old to play children.

“Peter Pan” scored a big success when it was revived on Broadway in 1979 with Sandy Duncan and George Rose and again in 1990, ’91, ’98 and ’99 with Cathy Rigby and Stephen Hanan, J.K. Simmons and Paul Schoeffler as her various Hooks. And in 2014, Allison Williams and Christopher Walken starred in NBC’s new live version that not only paled in comparison to the original and featured a group of practically geriatric “Lost Boys.”

