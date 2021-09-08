BTS hit ‘Butter’ is officially Billboard’s 2021 Song of the Summer, which is a good sign for the Grammys

The BTS single “Butter” spent nine weeks at number-one on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the longest running chart-topper of the year so far. And now it’s officially Billboard’s Song of the Summer for 2021 based on its overall performance on the Hot 100 between Memorial Day and Labor Day (which this year covered the charts dated from June 12 through September 11). And that could be a good sign for their Grammy chances to come.

Billboard’s Song of the Summer correlates strongly with nominations for Record and Song of the Year at the Grammys. Five out of the last 10 songs to earn that distinction from Billboard earned Grammy nominations for Record of the Year: “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke, T.I., and Pharrell Williams (2013); “Fancy” by Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX (2014); “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber (2017), “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus (2019), and “Rockstar” by DaBaby and Roddy Ricch. The 2012 Song of the Summer, “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen, wasn’t nominated for Record of the Year, but it did contend for Song of the Year.

However, the other four top summer songs of the last 10 years weren’t nominated at all by the recording academy: “Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO, Lauren Bennett, and GoonRock (2011); “Cheerleader” by OMI (2015); “One Dance” by Drake, WizKid, and Kyla (2015); and “In My Feelings” by Drake (2018). But on the plus side, LMFAO and Drake had nominations for other music in the years they had the Song of the Summer. OMI is the only artist in the last 10 years to achieve the Song of the Summer with no Grammy nominations to show for it.

That means there’s a pretty good chance for “Butter” to be nominated in the general field, but if not in those categories, there’s still a high probability of a nomination elsewhere — for instance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, where they were nominated just last year for “Dynamite.” Do you think “Butter” will raise their profile at the Grammys, or will BTS be relegated to the same category as last year?

