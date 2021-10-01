BTS and Coldplay cross the galaxy in ‘My Universe’ video, but how come Planet Chromatica didn’t get an invite?

British rockers Coldplay and Korean pop band BTS crossed the globe for their collaboration “My Universe,” which was released as a single on September 24. The official music video dropped less than a week later on September 30. And apparently the world was not enough because the sci-fi visual goes intergalactic. Watch it above.

“My Universe” was directed by Dave Meyers, whose long long list of music video credits includes other eye-popping clips like Missy Elliott‘s “Lose Control” (for which he won a Grammy), Kendrick Lamar‘s “Humble,” Ariana Grande‘s “No Tears Left to Cry,” Billie Eilish‘s “Bad Guy,” and Ed Sheeran‘s “Bad Habits,” just to name a few. It’s set in the Spheres planetary system (a reference to Coldplay‘s upcoming album “Music of the Spheres”), where music has been forbidden but where Coldplay, BTS, and a fictional alien band called Supernova 7 secretly perform a virtual concert together across their home planets through holograms in protest against the sinister music-hating “Silencers.”

Indeed, the two groups were worlds apart when they shot the video — Coldplay in Spain and BTS in South Korea. But if we’re bringing together fictional planets to unite the cosmos with music, it’s too bad Lady Gaga‘s Planet Chromatica was left out of the peace summit. Did the Silencers get to them already? Someone check on the Kindness Punks to make sure they’re alright. And someone on the internet, please mash up these two sci-fi videos if you haven’t already. The United Federation of Planetary Discotheques demands it.

