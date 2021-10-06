Korean Invasion: BTS bow at number-one with ‘My Universe’ puts them in company with The Beatles, Drake, Ariana Grande

BTS and Coldplay debuted at number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaboration “My Universe,” which will be featured on Coldplay‘s imminent “Music of the Spheres” album (due for release on October 15). That was no surprise given what a hot streak BTS have been on. But while the Korean boy band has been making waves around the world for years now, they have accumulated all of their six number-one hits so far in a span of just 13 months. That puts them in elite company.

“Dynamite” was their first fully English-language single, and it became their first chart-topper in September 2020. That was followed by two more hits that year (“Savage Love” with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, “Life Goes On”) and another three in 2021 (“Butter,” “Permission to Dance,” “My Universe”). The only act to accumulate so many number-one singles faster than that were The Beatles, another international group who took the world by storm and ended up stringing together 11 chart-toppers just from 1964 to 1966.

Since five of BTS’ six singles debuted at number-one, that also ties them with Ariana Grande and Drake for that all-time record. But that record will probably continue to be rewritten. Number-one debuts used to be rare, but they have become far more common in the digital era when popular artists can rack up millions of streams and downloads immediately without having to wait for new music to build buzz and radio airplay. And the BTS Army is such a powerful, passionate fan base that any song the K-pop group releases now, whatever the language, is an immediate contender for number-one.

But which is your favorite of their number-one singles so far? Vote in our poll below to let us know.

