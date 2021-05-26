Cam Anthony (‘The Voice’ winner) on ‘breathtaking experience’ becoming Blake Shelton’s 8th champion [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“That was a breathtaking experience,” reveals Cam Anthony after being crowned the Season 20 winner of “The Voice.” “It was a reflective moment for sure. I ended up crying because it was such a moving moment for me. I spent so much time working towards this. It’s very fulfilling.” Cam became coach Blake Shelton‘s eighth champion on the 10th anniversary of the NBC reality TV competition. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

When asked how his experience on “The Voice” compares to singing for President Barack Obama, Cam responds, “They are very unique and important, separate situations. Performing for the president was very important for me as a young Black man, him being the first Black president of the United States. It was very symbolic and encouraging just to let me know that I can shoot for anything. That was actually one of the things that we were able to talk about when I was able to spend some time with him. The information and the knowledge that he was able to bestow upon me was carried onto this show.”

“Funny enough, when I got on the stage I did not do anything that I was planning,” Cam admits in regards to his knockout performance of “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone. “It was just about stepping into that moment. It was important for me to do that song because I like to use that song as a test to see how much I’ve grown each year. Over time I would sing this song and put it up online and see how different it would be now that I’ve learned new things about my voice. The scat was the newest thing. I have never jumped into that but I wanted to take that challenge on because not many people do it.”

As it turns out, John Legend is one of Cam’s biggest musical influences ever, because of “the way he carries himself as an artist, how he’s been able to sing classic R&B hits, crazy love ballads, but can also hop on a hip-hop song and still get this vibe that is just unmatched.” As for other artists he hopes to collaborate with one day? “I want to definitely work with Missy Elliott, Daniel Caesar and Billie Eilish.” Cam also discusses his experience working with Snoop Dogg, one of his “favorite songs to sing” that he didn’t have the chance to perform and when he realized he had a special gift.

“The Voice” Season 20 ended with Cam winning the title for Team Blake. Second place was Kenzie Wheeler of Team Kelly Clarkson, third place was Jordan Matthew Young of Team Blake, fourth place was Rachel Mac of Team Nick Jonas, and fifth place was Victor Solomon of Team John Legend.