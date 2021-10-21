Camila Cabello named favorite ‘The Voice’ battle advisor for Season 21: Should she be a future coach? [POLL RESULTS]

Of the four battle advisors who helped out during “The Voice” Season 21, fans overwhelmingly named Camila Cabello as their favorite. The former Fifth Harmony stand-out and current “Cinderella” star earned 75% of the vote in our recent poll, compared to just 13% for the second-place contender, Kristin Chenoweth. Is it just us, or was Cabello giving off major “future coach” vibes during her mentoring sessions with John Legend‘s team? Might she be NBC’s choice to sit in one of the big red chairs when the 22nd season eventually kicks off in 2022?

Here are the complete poll results for who “The Voice” viewers thought was the best battle advisor during this Fall 2021 cycle:

75% — Camila Cabello (Team John Legend)

13% — Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana Grande)

7% — Jason Aldean (Team Kelly Clarkson)

5% — Dierks Bentley (Team Blake Shelton)

Cabello is no stranger to reality TV singing shows, as she got her big break on Fox’s “The X Factor” in 2012. That’s when Simon Cowell created the girl group Fifth Harmony with fellow contestants Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui. While the group only made it to third place on that show, they were winners on the Billboard 200 as all three of their albums charted within the Top 10. Cabello left Fifth Harmony in 2016 to start her successful solo career.

In September, Cabello made her theatrical debut in Amazon’s reimagined “Cinderella” from writer-director Kay Cannon. Film critics went gaga for her performance of the iconic Disney princess, with Richard Roeper (Chicago Sun-Times) writing, “She’s a revelation, as the camera loves her and she displays not only the expected vocal chops but a real knack for comedy.” And Kristen Lopez (Indiewire) notes, “To her credit, Cabello does well in her first feature film. Her Ella is spunky, with clearly believable aspirations.”

On “The Voice,” Cabello was able to advise Legend’s artists from the perspective of someone who’s been through it all before. One of the tricks she gave to the young artists was to do little workouts while singing to help improve their stamina and energy. What did you think of Cabello’s mentoring chops in the battles? Does she have what it takes to be a future “Voice” coach? Sound off down in the comments section.

The eight acts from Team Legend who will next be seen in the knockout round are: BrittanyBree, Jershika Maple, Joshua Vacanti, Paris Winningham, Sabrina Dias, Samara Brown, Samuel Harness and Shadale Johnson. The knockouts begin on October 25 with mega mentor Ed Sheeran.

