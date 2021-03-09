Top 20 BAFTA snubs of actors and actresses: Carey Mulligan, Gary Oldman, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jodie Foster …

Our predictions for the 2021 BAFTA nominations were thrown for a loop by the new jury system that determined the final contenders in many of the key categories. We feel bad that we encouraged some famous folk to set their alarms early on Tuesday morning, only to find out that they did not number among the nominees despite appearing on the BAFTA longlists. Scroll down for our list of the top 20 biggest BAFTA snubs in the four acting races, and check out the full list of the BAFTA nominations list.

NOT BEST ACTOR

Tom Hanks News of the World

Delroy Lindo Da 5 Bloods

Gary Oldman Mank

LaKeith Stanfield Judas and the Black Messiah

Steven Yeun Minari

NOT BEST ACTRESS

Amy Adams Hillbilly Elegy

Viola Davis Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sophia Loren The Life Ahead

Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman

Kate Winslet Ammonite

NOT BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman Da 5 Bloods

Bo Burnham Promising Young Woman

Sacha Baron Cohen The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mark Rylance The Trial of the Chicago 7

David Strathairn Nomadland

NOT BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Glenn Close Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman The Father

Jodie Foster The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried Mank

Helena Zengel News of the World

