Carrie Underwood extends her record at 2021 CMT Music Awards, but Kane Brown is the big winner with 2 prizes

Carrie Underwood ended the 2021 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night, June 9, by winning Video of the Year for a record-extending ninth time in her career. She prevailed for “Hallelujah,” her duet with first-time CMT champ John Legend. Check out the complete list of winners here.

The CMT Awards go to the best music videos of the year in country music, and they’re voted on by fans, unlike the CMA and ACM Awards which are decided by music industry peers. And Underwood has proven over the years that she’s nothing if not a fan-favorite. She previously won for “Before He Cheats” (2007), “Cowboy Casanova” (2010), “Good Girls” (2012), “Blown Away” (2013), “See You Again” (2014), “Something in the Water” (2015), “Cry Pretty” (2019), and “Drinking Alone” (2020). So she has now won three years in a row twice.

But despite taking top honors, Underwood and Legend lost their other nomination: Collaborative Video of the Year, which went instead to Kane Brown and Chris Young for their duet “Famous Friends.” Brown, who co-hosted the telecast with Kelsea Ballerini, was actually the biggest winner of the night, prevailing in two categories. In addition to Collaborative Video, he won Male Video of the Year for “Worship You,” which is his second win in that category following his victory in 2019 for “Lose It.”

Ballerini also prevailed, winning the first CMT Award of her career. She and Halsey claimed CMT Performance of the Year for their “The Other Girl” duet during last year’s CMT Awards ceremony. Ballerini was also up for Female Video of the Year, but fans spread the wealth and gave that honor to Gabby Barrett for “The Good Ones.” What did you think of the fans’ choices on Wednesday night?

