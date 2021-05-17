Was Casey Bishop robbed of a place in the ‘American Idol’ final? [POLL]

Casey Bishop was eliminated in the final minutes of the “American Idol” semifinal on May 16. This high school student had made it to the Top 4 but fell just short of making it to the final, which will air live nationwide on May 23. The trio of talent still in the running to be season 19 champion are Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence. Do you think Casey was robbed of a spot in the Top 3. Vote in our “American Idol” eliminated singer poll below and then sound off in the comments section too.

This talented teen impressed the three judges (Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan) with her three solo performances on Sunday: the winner’s single “Love Me, Leave Me” and covers of Billie Eilish‘s “wish you were gay” and Motley Crue‘s “Live Wire.” And she did well in her duet with Beckham on “Break My Heart Again” by from guest mentor Finneas.

SEE ‘American Idol’ judges rankings: All 14 judges ranked from worst to best

Bishop was only 15 when she wowed the judges in her audition with her versions of “Live Wire” and “My Funny Valentine.” This Florida high schooler continued on in the competition by covering classic tunes including: “She Talks to Angels” (Showstopper), “Decode” (Top 24), “Wish You Were Here” with Brandon Boyd (Top 24), “Black Hole Sun” (Top 16), “The House of the Rising Sun” (Top 16), “Over the Rainbow” (Top 12), “When She Loved Me” (Top 10), “Paradise” (Top 7) and “Ironic” (Top 7).

SEE ‘American Idol’ Winners Ranked From Worst to Best: Who is #1?

Casey would have been the youngest ever winner of “American Idol.” But she fell at the final hurdle. Were you a fan of this judges favorite? Or are you happy to see her go as you are rooting for one of the other contestants?

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win “American Idol”?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on ABC. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “American Idol” Season 19 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.