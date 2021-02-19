Casting Society of America 2021 Artios Awards nominations: ‘Da 5 Bloods,’ ‘Minari,’ ‘Promising Young Woman,’ ‘Sound of Metal’ …

The casting branch of the academy is only seven years old and doesn’t have an Oscar category of its own. However, the Casting Society of America has been handing out the Artios Awards for 35 years (“Artios” is from the ancient Greek meaning “perfectly fitted.”). Nominees for feature films were announced on February 19 and many of the leading 2021 Oscar contenders reaped bids across the various categories according to production cost.

Winners will be revealed a virtual ceremony on April 15. In addition, The Actors Fund will be honored with the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award while casting directors Robi Reed and Tara Rubin will receive the Hoyt Bowers Award.

Last year’s big budget winners were the comedy “Knives Out” and the drama “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” while “Jojo Rabbit” and “Marriage Story” took the equivalent prizes in the independent division. “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” won the low budget award and “The Lion King” claimed the animation award.

Big Budget – Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Nancy Bishop

“Enola Holmes”

Jina Jay

“The King of Staten Island”

Gayle Keller, David Rubin, Allison Kirschner (Associate)

“The Prom”

Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Alison Goodman (Associate)

“On the Rocks”

Courtney Bright, Nicole Daniels

Big Budget – Drama

“Da 5 Bloods”

Kim Coleman, Juliette Menager (Location Casting)

“Hillbilly Elegy”

Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), D. Lynn Meyers (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate)

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

Alexa L. Fogel, Donna Belajac (Location Casting), Elizabeth Berra (Associate), Missy Finnell (Associate)

“Mulan”

Debra Zane, PoPing AuYeung (Chinese Casting Consultant), Dylan Jury (Associate)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Francine Maisler, Mia Cusumano (Location Casting) Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting), Mickie Pascal (Location Casting), Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate), Molly Rose (Associate), AJ Links (Associate)

Studio or Independent – Comedy

“The 40-Year Old Version”

Jessica Daniels

“Ammonite”

Fiona Weir

“French Exit”

Nicole Arbusto, Lucie Robitaille (Location Casting

“Happiest Season”

Rich Delia, Donna Belajac (Location Casting), Adam Richards (Associate), Missy Finnell (Associate)

“Let Them All Talk”

Carmen Cuba

“The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Sarah Crowe

Studio or Independent – Drama

“The Dig”

Lucy Bevan

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Avy Kaufman, Nancy Mosser (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate)

“The Mauritanian”

Nina Gold, Christa Schamberger (Location Casting)

“One Night in Miama”

Kimberly R. Hardin, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting)

“Pieces of a Woman”

Jessica Kelly

“Promising Young Woman”

Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu

Low Budget – Comedy or Drama

“All Day and a Night”

Kim Coleman, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), (Location Sarah Kliban (Associate)

“The Assistant”

Avy Kaufman, Scotty Anderson (Associate)

“Herself”

Louise Kiely

“Minari”

Julia Kim, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting)

“Sound of Metal”

Susan Shopmaker, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Emily Fleischer (Associate)

Micro Budget – Comedy or Drama

“American Skin”

Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd, Kelly Knox

“Black Bear”

Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin, Jenn Gaw

“Inez & Doug & Kira”

Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate), Joey Montenarello Associate)

“International Falls”

Matthew Lessall

“Miss Juneteenth”

Chelsea Ellis Bloch

“The Surrogate”

Erica Hart

Animation

“The Croods: A New Age”

Christi Soper Hilt

“Onward”

Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

“Soul”

Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

“Trolls World Tour”

Christi Soper Hilt

