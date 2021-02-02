How Cate Blanchett (‘Mrs. America’) could win at Golden Globes despite losing the Emmy

“Mrs. America” is gaining back buzz ahead of the Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations, landing five nominations at the Critics’ Choice Awards and being named one of the 10 best TV shows of the year by the American Film Institute. While the FX on Hulu series made a big splash at the Emmys last year with 10 nominations, star Cate Blanchett did not win for her chilling portrayal of controversial conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly. Blanchett lost the Emmy to a fellow Oscar winner, Regina King in “Watchmen,” who she does not have to compete against at the upcoming award shows. Will that be all the difference?

Only the accountants for the Television Academy know precisely how close Blanchett was to winning the Emmy for “Mrs. America.” It is very possible that Blanchett would have won if King had not been there, especially with such a showy, carefully researched performance. King is not in contention for this year’s awards because “Watchmen” aired in 2019, so Blanchett could take up the mantle without such heavyweight competition.

Blanchett is solidly in for a nomination at the Golden Globes, according to the latest Gold Derby odds. She is expected to face competition like Anya Taylor-Joy from “The Queen’s Gambit” and Shira Haas from “Unorthodox,” who could very easily fill the ingenue role the Globes tend to favor over veteran actresses like Blanchett.

What could tip the scales in favor of the two-time Oscar winner, though, is if voters are truly undecided on whether to go with relative newcomers Taylor-Joy or Haas. Blanchett is beloved by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with 10 nominations including last year’s “Where’d You Go, Bernadette,” a film with middling reviews. From those bids she won three Golden Globes: for “Elizabeth” in 1999, “I’m Not There” in 2008 and “Blue Jasmine” in 2014.

