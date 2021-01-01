Strange, but true: Catherine O’Hara has never been nominated at the Golden Globes

At this year’s Golden Globes, a strange oversight could finally be corrected. According to Gold Derby’s predictions, Catherine O’Hara will win Best TV Comedy Actress for the final season of Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek.” If true, it’d be a special achievement indeed for the veteran actress, as the Globes have never nominated her for anything. Not for her iconic roles in film comedies “A Mighty Wind,” “Best in Show” and “Home Alone,” not for her TV turn in “Temple Grandin,” and not for any prior season of “Schitt’s Creek.”

O’Hara recently wrapped up her six-season stint as Moira Rose, a selfish soap opera star who lost everything and was forced to live the simple life. Through the years Moira grew into a much more compassionate figure before our eyes, and it’s all thanks to the guileless townsfolk of “Schitt’s Creek.” The Canadian series ended with Moira and her businessman husband Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) regrettably moving back to Hollywood to try to rekindle their careers.

O’Hara’s likely Golden Globe competition includes leading ladies Elle Fanning (“The Great”), Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”) and Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”). Reigning champ Phoebe Waller-Bridge is out of the running since “Fleabag” concluded last year.

The four Rose actors all won Emmys in September in a part of a historic sweep, and are now major threats to repeat at the Golden Globes: O’Hara in Comedy Actress, Levy in Comedy Actor, Dan Levy in Supporting Actor and Annie Murphy as Supporting Actress. In addition, the show tops our predictions to win Best Comedy Series. However, are we all getting ahead of ourselves?

The Golden Globes have never nominated “Schitt’s Creek” for anything, which begs the question: why now? After all, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association hates being told what to do by their big sister Emmy, and usually goes its own way when it comes to awarding winners. On rare occasions though, TV shows receive so much Emmy attention the Globes almost appear to feel guilted into awarding them. Just look at “Fleabag,” “The Americans” and “Breaking Bad,” which didn’t win Golden Globes until their final hurrahs. Will “Schitt’s Creek” be next?

Catherine O’Hara calling the Golden Globes to remind them she’s never been nominated. pic.twitter.com/id5ckxWzBb — Marcus James Dixon (@marcusdixon) December 18, 2020

